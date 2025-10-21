IFF And BASF Announce Strategic Collaboration To Drive Next-Generation Enzyme And Polymer Innovation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--IFF (NYSE: IFF) - a global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences - announced a strategic collaboration with BASF, one of the world's largest chemical companies and leader in sustainable product innovation, to accelerate the development of IFF's Designed Enzymatic BiomaterialsTM technology platform and create next-generation enzyme technologies for fabric, dish and personal care as well as industrial cleaning applications.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared vision: to develop high-performance, sustainable solutions that meet evolving consumer and market demands. By combining advanced chemical capabilities and expertise in biotechnology and protein engineering from IFF and BASF, the partnership aims to deliver breakthrough solutions at scale that enhance cleaning performance, improve personal care formulations, reduce environmental impact, and support the transition to a more sustainable future.

“We are very excited about the collaboration with BASF to jointly unlock new potential in enzyme and polymer technologies,” said Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF.“Our partnership enables us to develop market-driven solutions that create sustainable value for both the industry and the environment.”

“This partnership marks a strategically significant step for both companies,” said Michael Heinz, member of the board of executive directors at BASF.“By combining our research and development expertise, we are creating the foundation to bring large-scale innovative solutions to market faster for our customers.”

The joint effort will focus on innovative enzyme systems and biobased polymers, enabling customers to achieve superior performance while reducing resource consumption. Both companies will maintain independent operations and competitive positioning, while leveraging complementary strengths to accelerate innovation and expand choices for customers worldwide.

Cautionary Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements relate to future events or performance and often include words such as“plan”,“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“will,”“may,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About BASF

At BASF2, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

©2025 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with TM, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink