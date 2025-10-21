Delta Breaks Ground On Sustainable Development Center To Power Innovation In Germany

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Delta breaks ground on new sustainable development center in Emmendingen, Germany

October 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

Delta Electronics, a global company with interests in robotics and green power solutions, has celebrated the groundbreaking of its new development center in Emmendingen, near Freiburg, in Germany.

The new facility, scheduled for completion in early 2027, will provide approximately 7,480 square meters for over 200 R&D, engineering, business development, and management talent to support future expansion, invest in local talent, foster collaboration, and accelerate product innovation for both local and international markets.

Delta's own smart energy-saving solutions will support the new building to attain the DGNB Gold Certification for sustainable construction – a benchmark for energy efficiency and environmental performance in Germany.

Stefan Schlatterer, Mayor of Emmendingen, said:“We are very pleased to welcome Delta, a global technology leader, to our city. Delta's commitment to energy efficiency and smart infrastructure will not only strengthen our local economy but also reflects our shared vision of a sustainable future.”

Andreas Kostrzewa, managing director of Delta Energy Systems, said:“Our new regional site in Emmendingen is a strong signal of Delta's long-term commitment to Germany and the EMEA region.

“We are growing – not only in size but also in capability. This region, with its focus on sustainability, innovation, and circular economy, provides the ideal foundation for that growth.

“The excellent availability of skilled talent and a strong innovation ecosystem make Emmendingen a perfect location for the next chapter of our development.”

Scheduled for completion in early 2027, the modern three-story, two-part building will cover approximately 7,480 square meters and accommodate more than 200 employees.

By integrating Delta's own intelligent energy-saving technologies, the facility aims to achieve the DGNB Gold Certification for sustainable construction – a benchmark for energy efficiency and environmental performance.

The decision to expand in Emmendingen's Lerchacker industrial zone follows Delta's sustained growth at its nearby Teningen site, which has reached capacity.

The new location offers strong municipal support for sustainable development, excellent infrastructure, and access to a vibrant regional ecosystem with highly skilled technical talent.

Designed for innovation and well-being

Developed in partnership with Goldbeck, the building will combine modern design with efficient construction. Plans include bright office spaces, a technology showroom, laboratories, meeting rooms, and creative and relaxation areas.

A draught-free radiant heating and cooling system will provide a comfortable indoor climate, and employees will benefit from on-site parking and Delta EV charging stations.

Alexander Musch, sales manager at Goldbeck, said:“We are proud to partner with Delta on this forward-looking project. Sustainability and energy efficiency are central to our construction philosophy.

“With our experience in modern corporate facilities, we are creating the foundation for Delta to continue growing and innovating here in Emmendingen.”

Sustainability as a core value

The new Emmendingen facility reflects Delta's strong commitment to sustainable building design. The roof will be fully equipped with solar panels expected to generate over 270,000 kWh of renewable electricity per year – enough to fully cover the building's energy consumption.

Combined with Delta's energy storage systems and smart energy management solutions, the facility will demonstrate how Delta's own technologies contribute to achieving DGNB Gold-level performance in energy efficiency, indoor climate, and environmental quality.

Powering innovation

Once completed, the new site will host Delta's Industrial and Medical Business Unit, developing high-performance power supplies for leading medical equipment manufacturers and advanced battery charging solutions – including inductive chargers for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and forklifts.

The expanded capacity will enable Delta to accelerate innovation, serve customers faster across EMEA, and continue its mission to provide intelligent, sustainable technologies that power a smarter, greener future.

The new facility will also help support the booming economy in these markets, further strengthening Delta's role as a trusted technology partner across the region.