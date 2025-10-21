403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nutriselect.Ai Partners With Digitsense To Accelerate AI-Driven Supplement Platform
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NutriSelect, Inc., a health-tech company pioneering AI-driven supplement analytics and personalization, today announced a strategic technology partnership with DigitSense Limited, a global AI product development and transformation firm led by Founder and CEO Moon Yiu.
The two companies first collaborated in late 2024, when DigitSense developed the NutriSelect prototype that validated the concept for the company's Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM platform. Building on that successful foundation, DigitSense will now serve as Strategic Technology Partner to NutriSelect, leading full-scale development of the proprietary NScoreTM rating engine and mobile platform through MVP completion, Beta, and Marketplace launch phases.
The partnership formalizes a shared commitment to bring scientific rigor and transparency to the supplement industry by leveraging data science, AI, and evidence-based insights. As part of the agreement, DigitSense will provide turnkey design, engineering, and product management capabilities, while Moon Yiu will act as Fractional CTO & CPO Advisor to NutriSelect, guiding product architecture and execution strategy.
“DigitSense has taken over 30 digital products to market, and their track record speaks for itself,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder and CEO of NutriSelect.“This partnership gives us a world-class development team and strategic leadership on the technology side, ensuring NutriSelect can scale quickly and deliver the innovation our industry needs.”
The collaboration roadmap includes three major milestones:
1.MVP Completion – Core NScoreTM functionality and app interface.
2.Beta Launch – Deployment to the first 1,000 users for data collection and optimization.
3.Marketplace Integration – Connecting verified supplement brands and products within the NutriSelect ecosystem.
“We're excited to partner with Dr. Bill and the NutriSelect team to bring this vision to life,” said Moon Yiu, Founder and CEO of DigitSense.“Our mission has always been to craft products that make a real impact, and NutriSelect is redefining how data and AI can empower smarter, science-backed wellness choices.”
DigitSense has a global team spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, serving clients of all continents, especially in North America. The company specializes in full-stack product strategy, UI/UX design, and development for AI, SaaS and digital health platforms.
About NutriSelect
NutriSelect, Inc. is a U.S.-based health-tech company pioneering Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM, a new category of evidence-based nutrition technology. Its proprietary NScoreTM algorithm rates and ranks supplement products using AI-driven analysis of ingredient quality, dosage, bioavailability, and clinical research evidence. NutriSelect's platform bridges the gap between scientific validation and consumer confidence, empowering individuals and brands to make informed supplement decisions.
About DigitSense
DigitSense Limited is an award-winning digital product development firm specializing in full-cycle design and AI technology services for startups and enterprises. With a track record of launching over 30 products globally, DigitSense provides end-to-end solutions from concept and design to engineering and market deployment.
The two companies first collaborated in late 2024, when DigitSense developed the NutriSelect prototype that validated the concept for the company's Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM platform. Building on that successful foundation, DigitSense will now serve as Strategic Technology Partner to NutriSelect, leading full-scale development of the proprietary NScoreTM rating engine and mobile platform through MVP completion, Beta, and Marketplace launch phases.
The partnership formalizes a shared commitment to bring scientific rigor and transparency to the supplement industry by leveraging data science, AI, and evidence-based insights. As part of the agreement, DigitSense will provide turnkey design, engineering, and product management capabilities, while Moon Yiu will act as Fractional CTO & CPO Advisor to NutriSelect, guiding product architecture and execution strategy.
“DigitSense has taken over 30 digital products to market, and their track record speaks for itself,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder and CEO of NutriSelect.“This partnership gives us a world-class development team and strategic leadership on the technology side, ensuring NutriSelect can scale quickly and deliver the innovation our industry needs.”
The collaboration roadmap includes three major milestones:
1.MVP Completion – Core NScoreTM functionality and app interface.
2.Beta Launch – Deployment to the first 1,000 users for data collection and optimization.
3.Marketplace Integration – Connecting verified supplement brands and products within the NutriSelect ecosystem.
“We're excited to partner with Dr. Bill and the NutriSelect team to bring this vision to life,” said Moon Yiu, Founder and CEO of DigitSense.“Our mission has always been to craft products that make a real impact, and NutriSelect is redefining how data and AI can empower smarter, science-backed wellness choices.”
DigitSense has a global team spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, serving clients of all continents, especially in North America. The company specializes in full-stack product strategy, UI/UX design, and development for AI, SaaS and digital health platforms.
About NutriSelect
NutriSelect, Inc. is a U.S.-based health-tech company pioneering Precision Supplement IntelligenceTM, a new category of evidence-based nutrition technology. Its proprietary NScoreTM algorithm rates and ranks supplement products using AI-driven analysis of ingredient quality, dosage, bioavailability, and clinical research evidence. NutriSelect's platform bridges the gap between scientific validation and consumer confidence, empowering individuals and brands to make informed supplement decisions.
About DigitSense
DigitSense Limited is an award-winning digital product development firm specializing in full-cycle design and AI technology services for startups and enterprises. With a track record of launching over 30 products globally, DigitSense provides end-to-end solutions from concept and design to engineering and market deployment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment