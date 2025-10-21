JCB San Antonio Facility Construction Goes Vertical

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $500 million investment continues with key milestones and expanded hiring plans

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JCB North America continues to make significant progress on its $500 million manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing, and the region's construction and agriculture equipment industries. The state-of-the-art facility, located on a 400-acre site, is expected to create 1,500 jobs and will serve as a hub for producing JCB's telehandlers and mobile elevating work platforms. The project, the single largest investment in the company's 80-year history, remains on schedule, with hiring set to begin in late-2025 and production launching in mid-2026.

Facility Expansion Adds Capacity and Capabilities

In April, JCB announced an increase in the size of the San Antonio facility, bringing the total footprint to 1 million square feet. This expansion reflects JCB's continued confidence in the U.S. market and supports the company's strategy to increase production closer to customers, improve delivery timelines and reduce supply chain risk.

“This expansion highlights our long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing,” said Richard Fox-Marrs, CEO of JCB North America.“The decision to grow our presence in San Antonio is not only about bricks and mortar. It's about delivering value to our customers, strengthening our supply chain and investing in the future of American industry.”

Site Development Complete

Since the groundbreaking in June 2024, JCB has made rapid progress on site preparation and infrastructure. The architectural design is being led by RVK, a women-owned firm with a track record in commercial and industrial projects. R&S Excavation Ltd. completed mass grading, and Ella Contracting led utility work. More than 1 million tons of dirt and 119,000 tons of select fill were moved, and nearly 19,300 linear feet of sewer, water and storm lines installed.

“The efficiency and expertise demonstrated by our site development teams have been outstanding,” said David Carver, operations director, JCB San Antonio.“Their work has built a strong foundation for what will be a world-class manufacturing facility.”

Vertical Construction and Access Development

With foundational work complete, vertical construction has now begun on the production and office buildings. Texas-based Joeris General Contractors is leading the next phase of development.

“Joeris is proud to partner with JCB on a project that powerfully reflects our mission of transforming people and places,” said Burton Hackney, president of Joeris General Contractors.“This facility is more than just a building – it's a sign of what's possible for San Antonio's future.”

Expanding JCB's Commitment to Texas With New Hires

JCB has begun hiring key roles in San Antonio and is focused on building a workforce from the local community and veteran populations.

“JCB is deeply committed to the local workforce and creating meaningful career pathways,” Carver said.“Through education partnerships and a focus on veterans, we're building a team that reflects our values and the community we're joining.”

“What remains clear is JCB's continued and growing investment in San Antonio, Texas, and the broader U.S. market,” Fox-Marrs added.“This expansion strengthens our U.S. footprint and supports our customers with faster delivery and greater production capacity.”

ABOUT JCB:

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world's largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB's North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit

ABOUT JOERIS:

Joeris General Contractors is an employee-owned firm with a mission to transform people and places in the communities we serve. Since 1967, Joeris has been building Texas with passion and purpose beyond just constructing physical structures. With nearly 60 years of experience, Joeris has led more than $9 billion in construction projects across San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Houston. Recent projects include the JCB Manufacturing Facility, the Victory Capital Performance Center at the Rock at La Cantera, the Stable Hall and Pullman Market at the Pearl, and the Soli Organic Vertical Farm. Joeris specializes in markets including industrial, retail and mixed-use, commercial office, healthcare, K-12, and higher education. For more information, visit Joeris.

