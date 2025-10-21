403
Turnitin Clarity Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2025
(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai – October 21, 2025&nbs–;– Turnitin, a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity, today announced Turnitin Clarity has been named to ’IME’s list of the Best Inventions of 2025, which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. Turnitin Clarity is a solution that gives educators a view into how the students have approached the assignment to guide learning, incorporate the responsible use of artificial intelligence and uphold academic integrity.
"Turnitin Clarity was born out of the conversations we were having with educators about the concerns, and opportunities, artificial intelligence presents in the classroom. We delivered on this by creating a composition space where students draft assignments with transparency and, when allowed by educators, receive AI assistance and tailored feedback to improve their work," said Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer, Turnitin. "We are honored to see Clarity recognized by TIME on its list of best inventions of 2025, and more importantly appreciate our customers and their recognition that the use of AI and academic integrity are not mutually exclusive."
To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing —ields—such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.
Turnitin recently reached several significant milestones, including the launch of Turnitin Clarity, with nearly 100 U.S. secondary schools and districts piloting the solution in its first 60 days. The company also released its first global research study on AI in education, pioneered AI bypasser detection, enhanced Turnitin Feedback Studio, and earned recognition’on TIME’s list of’the World’s Top EdTech Companies.
