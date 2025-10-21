Reveille And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver AI-Powered Observability And Service Level Assurance To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Document-Driven Process and Content Management System Monitoring PlatformNow Available to Government Agencies

ATLANTA and RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveille Software, a leader in AI-powered observability for Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Reveille's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's content monitoring and management platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

This partnership expands the reach of Reveille's purpose-built platform, providing Federal, State and Local agencies with key tools and resources to proactively monitor, secure and optimize document and content-centric operations while delivering measurable service level assurance (SLA) for mission-critical processes.

“Public Sector agencies face growing expectations for uptime, transparency and compliance across increasingly complex automation environments,” said Wayne Ford, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Corporate Development at Reveille Software.“Reveille's AI-powered observability empowers agencies with the insight, automation and assurance they need to keep ECM, IDP and RPA platforms running at peak performance, with no guesswork required.”

Reveille's observability platform enables agencies to minimize risk, improve efficiency and ensure reliability by providing:



AI-powered, real-time monitoring of leading ECM, IDP and RPA platforms.

Early warning and automated remediation actions to minimize downtime and maintain continuity.

Built-in SLA tools and executive-ready reporting to demonstrate performance, availability and compliance.

Comprehensive security and audit visibility into user activity and data access across document platforms. Expedited incident resolution through contextual intelligence and automated self-healing.



“As Government agencies scale automation efforts, Reveille's platform reduces ECM monitoring and management gaps and targets ECM challenges, such as license management and capacity planning,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“Reveille's platform drives operational efficiency and equips Government agencies with AI-assisted monitoring, simplified integration and fast detection and recovery. Carahsoft looks forward to working with Reveille and our reseller partners to bring these enhanced observability capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Reveille's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or explore Reveille's solutions here.

About Reveille Software

Reveille Software provides AI-powered observability for content-centric intelligent automation. Purpose-built for ECM, IDP and RPA platforms, Reveille enables enterprises and Public Sector agencies to assure service levels, strengthen security and optimize performance across mission-critical processes. Learn more at .

Contact

Ryan Shallenberger

Director, Corporate & Partner Marketing

(470) 621-9950

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Records Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...