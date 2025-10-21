Webus International Limited To Expand Wetour's Expedia TAAP Partnership With Integration Of Expedia Group's Newly Announced AI Trip Planner And Apis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a Nasdaq-listed TravelTech innovator, today announced that its Wetour platform - an authorized partner of Expedia Group's Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP) - will integrate Expedia Group's newly announced AI-powered Trip Planner and B2B APIs to enhance hotel booking efficiency and personalization for travelers.

Expedia Group recently announced and began rolling out a new suite of AI tools and APIs, including Smart Trip AITM and merchandising features, designed to help travel partners deliver smarter recommendations, dynamic inventory access, and real-time personalization.

Wetour plans to leverage these new capabilities through its existing Expedia TAAP affiliation once the tools become fully available to partners, improving search accuracy and streamlining hotel bookings for its global users.

“Wetour's Expedia TAAP partnership has long supported our hotel booking business,” said Nan Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of Webus International Limited.

“As Expedia rolls out its new AI-powered Trip Planner and APIs, we are positioned to integrate these tools into Wetour's platform - making travel planning smarter and more personalized for every traveler.”

Wetour is currently conducting preliminary technical evaluations in preparation for phased integration once the new features are fully launched to TAAP partners.

About Webus International Limited (NASDAQ: WETO)

Webus International Limited (“WETO”) is a global TravelTech company providing AI-driven customized travel and digital mobility solutions for travelers. Through its flagship brand Wetour Travel Tech LLC and regional subsidiaries, WETO offers premium chauffeur services, personalized itineraries, and blockchain-enabled travel products across North America, Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the integration of Expedia Group's AI-powered Trip Planner and APIs, the timing of their availability to partners, and expected benefits for Wetour users. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Webus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

