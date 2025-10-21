Responsible AI That Delivers: Employ Sets New Standard For Trustworthy, Transparent Hiring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered features built on IBM watsonx, combined with actionable analytics, supports proactive recruiting from interview prep and scheduling through new hire onboarding

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emplo, a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions through its AI Companions and recruiting platforms JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today revealed details of its latest product release. In a hiring landscape transformed by AI, responsibility isn't optional; it's essential. Employ's latest product release reinforces its leadership in responsible, bias-aware, and fraud-resilient AI for talent acquisition. Built using IBM these advancements demonstrate how AI can accelerate hiring while protecting fairness, data integrity, and human judgment at every step.

While hiring and applicant volume both increased this year, candidate shortages, quality gaps, and increasing competition have challenged recruiting teams, according to research from Employ's“Recruiter Nation 2025 Report.” Recognizing the current stakes and the recalibration taking place, Employ set out to provide product updates that met recruiters where they are, giving these teams the tools they need to be successful under any market conditions. To ensure customers can access innovation faster, Employ is adopting a continuous delivery model that releases new features the moment they're tested and ready. That means a steady stream of new capabilities, starting with the following highlights:



Enhanced Screening Value: With the Talent Fit Dashboard in Lever, recruiting teams can see exactly how AI-powered talent matching moves the needle on key hiring metrics.

New Agentic Capabilities: The AI Interview Assistant now delivers live insights with agentic AI – drafting guides, spotting gaps, and recommending next steps – to help accelerate hiring decisions.

ROI Dashboards: Now in Jobvite, benchmark against other companies by industry, size, and region while tracking time-to-fill, cost per hire, and source effectiveness to showcase the business impact of recruiting efforts, with AI recommendations for where and how to improve. AI-Powered Onboarding: Recruiters and HR teams can now deploy an Onboarding solution in Lever that combines AI compliance automation with engaging, personalized experiences to create a seamless path for new hires.

And coming soon:

AI Screening Companion: Scheduled for November 2025, this built-in assistant helps recruiters screen smarter and connect faster, saving valuable time and accelerating this critical part of the hiring process.



Employ CEO Dara Brenner shared,“Waiting for innovation isn't an option in our world, which is why we're changing our release schedule to meet recruiters where they are, with purpose-built, responsible AI solutions backed by IBM Our mission at Employ is to make AI in hiring both powerful and principled, fast where it counts, and fair where it matters most.”

Brenner continued,“This release embodies that commitment and ensures every AI decision is transparent, explainable, and secure through IBM With faster innovation for faster impact, we are ensuring recruiting teams have the tools they need across the funnel heading into the new year and beyond. With a clear view of who we support, Employ is taking talent acquisition to the next level, ensuring that technology amplifies human expertise.”

To explore Employ's latest innovations and find out what's still to come, read the company's latest blog from CEO Dara Brenner here.

About Employ

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are, offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Every Employ AI Companion is built on the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability.

From bias-aware matching to fraud detection and compliance automation, Employ's responsible AI framework, powered by IBM ensures that technology amplifies human expertise without compromising integrity. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing AI Companions powered by IBM watson.x and three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Its intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, and Spotify.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Keisha McCotry... 678-439-5534