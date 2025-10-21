Lianhe Sowell International Group Enters Into A Non-Binding Term Sheet Regarding $105 Million International Funding To Establish The First AI Robot Manufacturing And R&D Base In UAE

Dubai, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. (the“Company”, NASDAQ: LHSW) today announced that it has signed a $105 million financing non-binding frame agreement (the“Term Sheet”) with Excellent Capital Investments (ECI), a European infrastructure investment fund. The potential proceeds will be used exclusively to establish the Company's first artificial intelligence-powered robot manufacturing and research and development base in the United Arab Emirates (the“Project”), marking a significant step in Lianhe Sowell's global intelligent manufacturing strategy.

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, total investment in the Project is estimated to be approximately $132.5 million. Lianhe Sowell will contribute 20% of the Project investment as cornerstone investment, while ECI will provide the remaining 80%, or $105 million in the form of structured senior secured credit support. The partnership underscores strong recognition from international capital markets of Lianhe Sowell's technical expertise and global operational capabilities. The Term Sheet remains subject to due diligence, documentation, and final approval.

A New Chapter for Chinese High-End Manufacturing Expansion in UAE ​

As a Nasdaq-listed provider of advanced manufacturing and AI solutions, Lianhe Sowell is committed to driving innovation in intelligent manufacturing, robotic automation, and AI-enabled industrial applications. The UAE Project represents a key milestone in the Company's globalization strategy and serves as a benchmark for high-end Chinese manufacturing expanding overseas. Strategically located at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and Africa, the UAE offers geographic advantages and a business-friendly environment. Lianhe Sowell will leverage this opportunity to build an integrated AI robot base encompassing R&D, production, sales, and export operations, further strengthening its global industrial chain presence.

Driving Industrial Upgrading in the UAE, Boosting Regional Economy and Innovation

Lianhe Sowell estimates the Project construction period will be around 18 months. Upon completion, the manufacturing and R&D base is expected to have an annual output of several thousand AI robots annually and create more than 2,000 high-skill local jobs. Lianhe Sowell also plans to establish a robotics technology training and certification center to support local talent development and promote industrial automation and green manufacturing across the Middle East. The AI painting robots will be deployed across a range of sectors, including automotive, construction, aviation, rail transportation, marine, and new energy, supporting the UAE's“Industry 4.0” strategy with advanced technology and expertise.

Dual-Engine Growth: Finance and Technology

Looking ahead, this financing marks Lianhe Sowell's official entry into a new phase of international intelligent manufacturing and underscores the UAE's growing role as a key node in the global AI manufacturing ecosystem.

The Company stated that it will use this initiative as a starting point to further expand its presence across the Middle East and Global market, and to advance global collaboration in the automation industry chain. This is not merely a financing partnership-it represents a redefinition of the global industrial landscape. By deeply integrating global capital, technology, and market resources, and with UAE as its strategic hub, Lianhe Sowell aims to showcase Chinese smart manufacturing on the international stage.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) provides industrial vision and industrial robotics solutions. With expertise in the field of machine vision and intelligent equipment, the Company specializes in smart transportation, industrial automation, artificial intelligence, and machine vision. Committed to offering comprehensive intelligent solutions to customers worldwide, the Company continuously advances the intelligent transformation of various industries through technological innovation. For more information, please visit:

