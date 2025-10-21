Houston American Energy Advances Development Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the“Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC (“AGIG”), today announced the execution of a binding Term Sheet with BTG Bioliquids B.V. (“BTG Bioliquids”), pursuant to which HUSA intends to develop biomass-to-liquid fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) projects that will integrate BTG Bioliquids' proprietary fast pyrolysis technology for the production of Fast Pyrolysis Bio-Oil (“FPBO”) from woody biomass waste streams. HUSA plans to further upgrade the FPBO into high-value biofuels and SAF. The next phase of development, to optimize the upgrading process at scale, is intended to be advanced at HUSA's Cedar Port site in Baytown, Texas, which will serve as the foundation for commercial demonstration and future deployment.

Ed Gillespie, CEO of Houston American Energy Corp., commented:

“This marks an important step in advancing HUSA and AGIG's biofuels division. We have undertaken extensive due diligence, including detailed techno-economic assessments, to identify best-in-class partners for converting waste biomass into liquid fuels. BTG Bioliquids' proven technology readiness level, commercial viability, and track record with multiple operational plants make them an ideal collaborator. We now look forward to optimizing the upgrading process and finalizing our development consortium for technical feasibility, feedstock, and offtake.”

The collaboration builds upon HUSA and AGIG's strategy to develop a diversified renewable-fuels platform that converts waste and biomass into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. The partnership with BTG Bioliquids complements HUSA's ongoing work in plastics-to-fuels and other circular-economy initiatives and positions the Company to capitalize on the accelerating global market for SAF and next-generation biofuels.

Gerhard Muggen, Managing Director of BTG Bioliquids, added:

“We are excited to move forward and support HUSA and their plans to develop an upgrading demonstration plant at their Cedar Port Industrial Park site using BTG Bioliquids technology. HUSA's innovative approach to converting waste into low-carbon fuels aligns with our vision of supporting next-generation industries.”

About BTG Bioliquids

BTG Bioliquids B.V. is a fast pyrolysis technology provider that takes biomass residues and converts them into a renewable bioliquid that can replace fossil fuels. The key feature of the technology is its exclusive use of biomass waste streams and the opportunity for local processing, which makes it a truly sustainable solution. The fast pyrolysis technology converts up to 70% of the dry basis biomass feedstock into bio-oil and the remaining parts into char and gas. With a team of highly enthusiastic professionals, they are working hard to change the world for the better by making their fast pyrolysis technology a worldwide success. The technology enables customers to valorise biomass residues into a renewable fuel: fast pyrolysis bio-oil (FPBO), as feedstock for further upgrading into high value biofuels, bio-chemicals and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired AGIG, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. This strategic acquisition reflects HUSA's broader commitment to meeting global energy demands through a balanced mix of traditional and alternative energy solutions and positions the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

