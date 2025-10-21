CYIOS Corporation (OTC: CYIO) Announces Leadership Transition And Engages Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Software-As-A-Service (Saas) Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Australia and PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --today announced thathas stepped down from his roles with CYIOS, and as part of this transition, he has voluntarily agreed to return 16,560 Series D Preferred Shares to the Company, and cancel all outstanding salary and loan obligations. This decisive step strengthens the company's balance sheet, simplifies its capital structure, and positions CYIOS for its next stage of growth. We wish David all the best for his next endeavor.

CYIOS is also working closely with its independent auditor to complete two years of PCAOB-audited financial statements, with 2024 being fully completed, which is an important milestone toward enhancing transparency and compliance. In parallel, the company continues to focus on increasing working capital through strategic investment initiatives aimed at paying down Noir Medical Supplies' debt obligations, a key priority expected to be completed by mid-2026.

“These are meaningful milestones in strengthening CYIOS' foundation for growth,” said Mr. John O'Shea, Chairman and CEO of CYIOS Corporation.“We remain committed to disciplined financial management, profitable expansion, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Mr. O'Shea is also excited to announce that CYIOS is now looking to engage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) advisors to help map out CyioIQ: CYIO's AI-Driven Medical Platform scope, architecture, design, business case, and build cost for a comprehensive AI-driven platform. This initiative aims to maximize CYIOS's position within the medical and health supply industry. The implementation of AI is expected to streamline operations within Noir Medical Supplies, driving greater efficiency, strengthening bottom-line profitability, and unlocking potential new revenue streams through third-party distribution partnerships with other industry players. More information on this exciting development will follow.

