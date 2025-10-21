Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors Of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines In Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Lifemd, Inc. (LFMD), Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) And Quantum Corp. (QMCO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning LifeMD's competitive position between May 7, 2025 and August 5, 2025. If you purchased LifeMD shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 27, 2025.

Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the United States Department of Justice's investigation into violations of the False Claims Act between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025. If you purchased Semler Scientific shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 28, 2025.

Quantum Corp. (QMCO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QMCO) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, between November 15, 2024, and August 18, 2025. If you purchased Quantum shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 3, 2025.

