Tech Visionary Steven Nerayoff Partners With Major NY Law Firm To Lead $9.6 Billion FTCA Lawsuit And Enforce Foundational Patents

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Nerayoff and his company CloudParc, Inc. have partnered with New York business-law powerhouse Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC in two unprecedented legal initiatives.

Meister Seelig will represent Nerayoff in his Federal Tort Claims Act lawsuit against the Federal Government seeking $9.6 billion in damages.

“I am pleased to be represented by one of New York's premier law firms,” said Steven Nerayoff.“It's important that we hold bad actors within the U.S. Government accountable, so that no innocent American is targeted again.”

"Mr. Nerayoff was maliciously prosecuted in the face of clear exculpatory evidence,” said Stephen B. Meister, a founder of Meister Seelig & Fein.“This was an egregious and unlawful action by the Government, and Mr. Nerayoff suffered vast damages as a result. We intend to hold the Government accountable and look forward to seeking justice on his behalf."

Additionally, Meister Seelig & Fein will represent Nerayoff and CloudParc to enforce and defend its pioneering inventions and patent portfolio. The patents, including U.S. Patent 9,607,214, protect core technologies that make real-time intelligent decision-making possible. Nerayoff's breakthroughs are foundational to many of the most significant applications of AI today.

“Mr. Nerayoff's patents are essential to intelligent, real-time operations in hardware and software and impact many modern industries, such as autonomous driving, humanoid robotics, and smart cities,” said Seth Ostrow, head of Meister Seelig's patent group.“We look forward to helping Mr. Nerayoff achieve the recognition and compensation he deserves for his foundational breakthroughs.”

The portfolio comprises more than 40 issued and pending U.S. and international patents, spanning key jurisdictions including China, Russia, European Union members, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others across the world - underscoring the significance of Nerayoff's foundational IP.

About Steven Nerayoff and CloudParc

Steven Nerayoff is the architect behind two technological revolutions. He is widely credited for inventing the utility token, ICO, and digital security, and for his pivotal role in launching Ethereum. In 2010, Nerayoff founded CloudParc to build smart cities, filing pioneering patents beginning in 2012 that cover foundational inventions that solved long-standing problems of enabling machines to perceive, decide, act, and predict safely and autonomously at scale.

Ref. Case 1:25-cv-02012

