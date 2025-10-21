Epsmomentum Empowers Investors With Data-Driven Stock Selection, Market Intelligence And Unique Timing Signals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EPSMomentum's innovative research platform helps investors quickly identify high-potential stocks and optimize market timing decisions from proprietary analytics and datasets that previously were only available to professional investors.

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSMomentum, a NYC-based provider of data-driven analytics for smarter investing, today announced the official launch of its new investment intelligence platform, designed to give investors the confidence to take control of their portfolio decisions with powerful analytics, proprietary indicators and actionable insights. EPSMomentum's innovative research platform empowers investors to rapidly identify high-potential stocks and optimized entry points from proprietary data sets and unique timing indicators.

EPSMomentum's unique mission is to help investors, at every level of expertise, discover better stocks to invest in and achieve stronger returns. From a fundamentals-based stock selection model and using a combination of proprietary market timing signals, the EPSMomentum platform gives investors an edge in quickly identifying optimal stocks capable of powering portfolio returns.

“At EPSMomentum, we love the stock market - we are obsessed with stocks,” said Alex Carteau, CEO and Co-founder of EPSMomentum.“We built this platform to cut through the noise, reduce human bias and deliver investors the clarity they need to make confident decisions. By offering a distraction-free experience across all product levels, we keep the focus where it belongs, on the data and what it's telling us.”

The cornerstone of EPSMomentum is its growth model, timing tools and screening capabilities, which draw from a unique underlying database of standard and proprietary datasets. In addition to scanning the market using standard fundamental and technical fields, investors can select from niche datasets and indicators that identify the best investment opportunities. By analyzing the market's immediate reaction to fresh earnings releases and applying pattern recognition, statistics and historical quarterly data, EPSMomentum's price forecasting analytic projects the most likely path stock prices will follow in between earnings periods.

“Our goal at EPSMomentum is simple: we want to empower investors with clarity and speed,” said Max Linnington, CRO and Co-founder of EPSMomentum.“The platform combines a robust stock rating model, earnings momentum metrics, a powerful growth acceleration matrix, revision scores, price forecasting tools and an intelligent AI analyst that rapidly answers the important questions investors want to know about stocks they already own or are thinking of owning.”

EPSMomentum offers a selection of subscription levels for all investors and a no subscription required, complimentary account, which provides real-time market data and access to a selection of valuable stock scanners.

Founded by seasoned investment software professionals with deep institutional experience, EPSMomentum brings professional level analytics to individual investors. The company is not a money manager or a broker, but a financial technology provider dedicated to empowering investors.

Founded and run by two former senior Bloomberg executives, EPSMomentum provides an investment intelligence platform that helps investors identify high-potential stocks and optimal market timing with proprietary analytics and real-time data. By combining earnings momentum insights, fundamental analysis and advanced market indicators, EPSMomentum delivers clarity and confidence for smarter investing decisions.

