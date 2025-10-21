Eightfold AI Appoints Navneet Singh As Chief Marketing Officer To Accelerate Global AI Adoption In Talent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the company redefining how the world hires, develops, and retains talent through responsible, enterprise-grade AI, today announced the appointment of Navneet Singh as Chief Marketing Officer.

Singh brings deep experience scaling category-defining brands at the intersection of AI, cloud, and cybersecurity - and using AI not just as subject matter, but as a core engine to reinvent how modern marketing operates. As CMO, he will build and lead a next-generation, AI-first marketing function that amplifies Eightfold's leadership in AI and drives global demand for its Agentic Talent Platform.

“Navneet is joining Eightfold at a pivotal moment,” said Ashutosh Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eightfold AI.“Our technology is powering how Fortune 500 companies and governments plan, hire, and grow. Navneet will unify our voice and scale our story globally - to inspire belief in what's possible with AI in talent, and drive action across every enterprise we serve.”

​​“The future of work isn't just about technology - it's about people,” said Singh.“What inspires me about Eightfold is its belief that AI can help every individual realize their potential. I'm proud to join a company where that vision isn't just aspirational - it's already happening.”

Prior to Eightfold, Singh served as Vice President of Marketing at Palo Alto Networks, where he led global marketing for the company's AI and network security businesses - helping expand its footprint across the Global 2000. He previously held product leadership roles at Cisco and Oracle, consistently driving the adoption of complex technology across some of the world's largest and most demanding enterprises.

Singh holds a Master of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, and he completed the CMO Program at the Kellogg School of Management.

