Chipmind Launches From Stealth With $2.5M For Its AI Agents To Speed Chip Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chipmind's technology is designed to shorten chip development cycles. Its AI agents solve real-world chip design and verification tasks autonomously, helping engineers save 40% of their time on repetitive low-level tasks.

Zurich, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Chipmind, the first European startup building AI agents to accelerate the development of microchips, launches Chipmind Agents, optimized to empower engineering teams in semiconductor companies to speed-up the path from specification to chip manufacturing.

Chipmind Agents are a new class of AI agents designed to automate and optimize the most complex chip design and verification tasks. Uniquely built upon each customer's own proprietary, design-specific data, these agents seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, intelligently self-adapting to the specific design context, auto-customizing for proprietary EDA tools, and understanding the entire chip design hierarchy. Functioning as a fully aware and collaborative co-worker, Chipmind Agents enhance engineering productivity by autonomously executing complex, multi-step tasks while ensuring the human engineer always remains in full control. This holistic and purpose-built approach is designed to dramatically reduce time-to-solve cycles within any custom chip design environment, empowering teams to achieve results faster.





Chipmind Founders: Harald Kröll and Sandro Belfanti.

The evolution of chip design has created powerful, deeply embedded EDA tool flows that were not designed for interaction with modern AI agents. Recognizing that these critical systems can't be discarded, we developed Chipmind's agent-building technology. This foundational platform is the key to unlocking AI's potential, as it prepares a company's current designs and development environment for agentic automation. Instead of replacing legacy systems, our technology makes them ready for the future of chip design.

"In the semiconductor industry, deep customization and data protection are fundamental, but true design awareness is what separates a generic tool from an intelligent partner. Each company's chip is a complex hierarchy with unique constraints, surrounded by a proprietary environment of tools and workflows,” said Harald Kröll, Co-Founder and CEO of Chipmind.“That is the reality we built for. Our 'design-aware' agents are engineered to holistically understand the entire chip context, not just the surrounding tools. We've found this deep awareness is the key that unlocks productivity, translating directly into significant time savings on the most complex tasks, all while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows.”

Chipmind is the first European startup focusing on AI agents for chip design and verification, its origin story is built on the strong, trusting relationship between its founders, Harald Kröll and Sandro Belfanti, who met during their PhD studies at ETH Zurich. Both have extensive experience in AI and chip design, and have developed more than 20 chips, ranging from modems for mobile phones to system-on-chip solutions.

“Anyone who's spent time in chip development knows how much of the work is repetitive and time-consuming, demanding precision but not necessarily creativity,” said Sandro Belfanti, Co-Founder and CTO of Chipmind.“Throughout my career developing chips at top-tier semiconductor companies, I've often wished for a solution that could magically take care of those tedious tasks so I could focus on solving real engineering challenges. With Chipmind Agents, we're finally bringing that solution to life: AI agents that can autonomously handle the boring parts, letting engineers focus on what truly matters: innovation.”

The semiconductor industry is at a critical inflection point. As the demand for more powerful chips continues to skyrocket, the complexity of designing them has grown exponentially, pushing traditional methodologies to their limits. This is no longer a problem that can be solved by simply hiring more engineers. Concurrently, a new generation of engineers is becoming increasingly accustomed to working with AI tools and agents, creating fertile ground for a new market of intelligent, collaborative design solutions. This confluence of need and acceptance sets the stage for a new paradigm: the integration of sophisticated AI agents into the core of chip design. This human-AI collaboration is the key to managing immense complexity, unlocking engineering creativity, and ultimately enabling the next generation of technology that will define our future.

Chipmind has successfully raised $2.5M in its pre-seed round, led by Founderful with participation of prominent angel investors from the semiconductor industry. This investment allows Chipmind to expand its world-class engineering team, accelerate product development, and deepen its engagements with key industry players.

Edouard Treccani, principal at Founderful, added:“In a world buzzing with AI every day, Chipmind stands out as a refreshingly real solution to a problem Harald and Sandro have spent 20 years deep in. From day one, they've built in close dialogue with the market, and the early feedback has been remarkably positive. Founderful is thrilled to be part of their journey!

About Chipmind

Chipmind is the first European startup dedicated to creating AI agents that accelerate the development of microchips. By making existing chip design environments and EDA tool flows AI-ready, Chipmind empowers semiconductor companies to shorten development cycles, reduce errors, and foster innovation. Founded by a team of semiconductor and AI experts, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Founderful

Founderful (formerly Wingman Ventures) is the leading Swiss pre-seed fund, backing ambitious founders from day zero to exit. With a hands-on, founder-first approach, Founderful has invested in over 60 startups, building a portfolio of Switzerland's most promising tech companies.

