OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Expands Sustainable Wellhead Refurbishment Program

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced an expansion of its wellhead refurbishment program in Indonesia. Heightened interest in the program demonstrates the industry's deepening trust in OMS's precision engineering capabilities and sustainability initiatives that drive mutual growth.

OMS's refurbishment process is designed to revitalize and extend the operational lifespan of used wellheads while upholding rigorous safety and quality requirements. Under API 6A standards, OMS performs comprehensive cleanings, targeted component replacement, and precision mechanical repair, fully restoring each unit's fit, form, and function. OMS's certified crew can restore wellheads of any age and manufacturer origin, underscoring the Company's broad technical expertise.

“Sustainability is central to OMS's approach to engineering and growth,” said Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS.“Our wellhead refurbishment program empowers operators to extend equipment lifespan and minimize environmental impact, freeing their capital to invest in further development and well expansion. This win-win initiative exemplifies how innovation can create both business value and sustainable outcomes.”



Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR), a leading Indonesian upstream operator, is a long-term OMS customer and participant in the Company's wellhead refurbishment program, highlighting the Company's role as a trusted partner for major upstream energy producers seeking sustainable, efficient, and technically reliable solutions. The refurbishment collaboration with PHR not only strengthens OMS's presence in Indonesia but also lays the groundwork to extend the program's reach to new collaborators across the region, amplifying OMS's contributions to environmental responsibility and the circular economy.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

