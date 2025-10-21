MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 'HOLLAND & HOLLAND EDITION' BY OVERFINCH SET FOR NOVEMBER LAUNCH

●Conceived for the most discerning collectors and field sports aficionados

●Strictly limited to 25 commissions globally

●Former Aston Martin and JLR executive Michael van der Sande named special advisor

Two great purveyors of British luxury are reunited for a very special limited edition: the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch.

To be revealed in London in November, the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch is a celebration of luxury, heritage and artistry, based on the latest Range Rover LWB (long wheel base). Strictly limited to 25 individually numbered vehicles, this is the flagship in a new series planned from the collaboration, available globally for the most discerning collectors and field sports aficionados.

A leading luxury and collector car specialist, former Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations Managing Director, Michael van der Sande, consulted on this unique project in his ongoing role as special advisor to Overfinch.

Michael van der Sande said:“It's an honour to be a part of the team that brings together the Overfinch and Holland & Holland brands – and to help create this extraordinary conversion of the latest Range Rover. I've admired the Holland & Holland specials through the years, and this new edition by Overfinch has all the hallmarks to elevate the vehicle's luxury and tactility to a level not seen before. I'm confident the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch will become a true collector's piece, bringing pride and joy to its owners all over the world.”

Created in-house by Overfinch's specialist team in close collaboration with Holland & Holland, this new collector's edition defines a new standard in British automotive craft and is described as the most luxurious Range Rover ever built.

Further details will be revealed at an exclusive launch event in London next month.

ENDS

About Overfinch*

Established in the UK in 1975, Overfinch is the ultimate expression of the Range Rover and Land Rover icons. Utilising a ground-breaking blend of individuality, luxury and performance, Overfinch has spent the last 50 years perfecting its dedication to meeting bespoke requirements of a global clientele. The company's international network is continually growing, with sales representation in the UK, North America, western and eastern Europe, the Nordics and the Middle East.

About Holland & Holland

For nearly two centuries, Holland & Holland has been recognised as one of the foremost manufacturers of sporting shotguns and rifles. Since its foundation in 1835, the company has earned an enviable reputation for innovation and excellence – a standing it proudly upholds to this day. Sporting guns are created by highly skilled craftspeople who, with a relentless desire to perfect their art, combine modern technology with time-honoured skills to produce items that hold quality and performance at their core.

Holland & Holland is the jewel in the crown of Beretta Holding Group. With more than 50 global subsidiaries including a wide selection of premium products, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defence & law enforcement sectors.

For further information contact:...

Social media:



* Overfinch is an independent company and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way associated with Jaguar Land Rover Limited or any of its brands. All references to Land Rover, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, or other model names are for descriptive purposes only.