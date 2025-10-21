HIVE Digital Expands To 35 EH/S By 2026 With Paraguay Hydroelectric Deal & 5X AI Growth Via Bell Canada

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas- (October 21, 2025) – HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the“Company” or“HIVE”), a diversified leader in sustainable blockchain and artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to develop an additional 100 megawatt (“MW”) hydroelectric-powered data-center campus at its Yguazú site in Paraguay.

This Phase 3 expansion will increase HIVE's total renewable capacity in Paraguay to 400 MW. Management expects this addition, also powered by renewable hydroelectric energy from the Itaipú Dam, to be the largest facility of its kind in Paraguay, and to increase HIVE's global Bitcoin target to 35 Exahash per second (“EH/s”) for 2026.

Phase 3 follows the successful completion of Phase 1 (April 2025) and Phase 2 (September 2025), bringing Yguazú to its designed 300 MW capacity powered by clean hydro electricity from the Itaipú Dam.

With civil and electrical infrastructure already engineered for 300 MW, construction of Phase 3 will begin in early 2026, with full commissioning targeted for Q3 2026. Once complete, HIVE's total renewable infrastructure footprint will reach 540 MW across three countries-400 MW in Paraguay and 140 MW across Canada and Sweden.

In 2026, HIVE expects to continue scaling both its Tier 1 Bitcoin and Tier 3 HPC divisions.



Bitcoin Operations: Targeting > 35 EH/s global capacity, supported by next-generation ASIC technology and low-cost renewable power. HPC & AI Cloud: Targeting 5x processing growth, enabling large-language-model training, AI inference services, and sovereign AI compute for Canadian institutions and enterprise clients.

Backed by strategic partnerships, renewable energy assets, and a proven record of operational excellence, HIVE Digital Technologies is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of sustainable digital infrastructure.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered exclusively by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation blockchain and AI data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing (HPC) clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by Bitcoin mining and NVIDIA GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

