How AI Innovation Is Transforming The Future Of Telecom

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) , a global news source and expert investing resource covering Telecom and AI stocks issues a snapshot looking at how AI is transforming the telecom sector at a rapid pace, featuring IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ), a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity.

Watch the Video

The future of Telecom? ...It's AI powered How IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) and others are Innovating

According toGlobal Markets Insight ,“The global AI in telecommunication market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.6% between 2025 and 2034.”

“The growing dependence on AI-based solutions within telecommunications is changing network operations, customer care, and infrastructure management. For instance, Ericson Mobility Report, 2023 indicated that mobile data traffic will increase by three times in the years between 2025 and 2029, which will create a need for automation in network management, consequently increasing the use of AI automation technology.”

AI telecom stock IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) just announced the release of its 120-Day Nasdaq Shareholder Letter, highlighting the Company's performance, growth trajectory, and increasing institutional recognition since uplisting to Nasdaq.

From the news:

Diversified Growth – Four strategic business lines: Telecommunications, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity.

Global Reach – Operations in 20+ countries, with commercial relationships spanning 600+ of the world's largest telecom operators.

High-Margin Expansion – A powerful platform to layer in additional services, including AI, fintech, and cybersecurity solutions - highlighted by our partnership with Cycurion.

IQSTEL Intelligence Momentum – Our IQSTEL Intelligence division is growing faster than expected. Highlights include the ONAR partnership, the Mobility Tech partnership, the Cycurion alliance, plus three more contracts in the sales funnel, expected to close before year-end.

Institutional Confidence – Approximately 12 institutional investors now hold 4% of IQST shares, just 120 days after our Nasdaq uplisting.

Research Recognition – Litchfield Hills Research issued a detailed report with an $18 price target:

Momentum in Q2 & Q3 – $35M revenue in July, surpassing a $400M annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. Assets per share stand at $17.41, outperforming across net equity, gross revenue, margins, net income, and adjusted EBITDA.

Strategic Alliances – IQSTEL and Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) executed a $1M stock exchange and dividend distribution, with IQSTEL planning to distribute $500,000 in Cycurion Nasdaq shares to its shareholders as part of the partnership:

Innovation in AI – Launch of , targeting the $750B global market with vertical AI-Telecom integration, including next-gen AI for U.S. healthcare call centers.

Fintech Acceleration – Acquisition of Globetopper (July 1, 2025), forecasted to add $34M revenue and positive EBITDA in H2 2025.

Balance Sheet Strength – $6.9M debt reduction (~$2 per share), reinforcing our equity position. Notably, half of this debt was voluntarily converted by investors into Preferred Shares, underscoring their trust in IQSTEL's vision, management, and growth strategy.

Revenue Mix – Current revenue stream: 80% telecommunications, 20% fintech, with fintech and AI & Digital services set to accelerate growth.

More from the news:

Dear Shareholders,

It has now been 120 days since IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) uplisted to the Nasdaq, and I am pleased to report that our Company continues to deliver strong results while accelerating its expansion as a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation .

Over this short period, we have demonstrated that IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to capture growth across multiple high-value industries. Our four strategic business lines - Telecommunications, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity - give us both diversification and the ability to leverage synergies across our business platform. Today, IQSTEL operates in more than 20 countries and maintains commercial relationships with over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators. This reach is the cornerstone of our ability to layer additional high-margin services, including AI, fintech, and cybersecurity, on top of our global business platform.

Just in the last 120 days, we have actively participated in some of the world's largest telecommunications and fintech industry events . These venues not only reinforce our presence among global leaders but also strengthen our relationships and accelerate opportunities to cross-sell high-margin services to the industry's largest players.

Recent events attended include:



GCCM Europe 2025 – Berlin

MWC Shanghai 2025 – Shanghai

Capacity Eurasia 2025 – Istanbul

IMA Summit 2025 – Texas

All Wireless & Prepaid Expo – Las Vegas

ITW Africa 2025 – Nairobi WWC 2025 – Madrid

One of the fastest-growing areas within our Company is our IQSTEL Intelligence Division , which is already exceeding our expectations. Recent milestones include the ONAR partnership , a Mobility Tech partnership , and our Cycurion alliance , all of which position us to integrate cutting-edge AI and cybersecurity solutions into our platform. In addition, there are three more contracts currently in our sales funnel, which we expect to close before the end of this year. These developments reinforce our confidence in IQSTEL Intelligence as a key driver of our growth strategy.

Our partnership with Cycurion is particularly important. Through our recent stock exchange swap, Cycurion has become a true “sibling company.” This relationship enables IQSTEL to deliver advanced cybersecurity services powered by Cycurion's specialized U.S. government solutions . With Cycurion's expertise already trusted by U.S. federal agencies, we now have a unique opportunity to extend these high-tech cybersecurity solutions to our global telecom and enterprise clients.

Financially, IQSTEL continues to progress along a trajectory of sustained growth. We remain on track toward achieving our $1 billion revenue target by 2027 and our $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026 . In July 2025 alone, we delivered $35 million in revenue , surpassing a $400 million annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. As of the second quarter, our assets per share reached $17.41 , with results that outperformed across net equity, gross revenue, margins, net income, and adjusted EBITDA throughout our operations.

We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet, most recently through a $6.9 million debt reduction , which equates to nearly $2 per share . Importantly, half of this $6.9 million reduction came from debt voluntarily converted by investors into Preferred Shares . This conversion underscores the confidence our investors have in IQSTEL's plan and vision, as well as their full support of our management team and Board of Directors. These steps position IQSTEL with greater financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy.

Looking ahead, M&A will remain a core component of our strategy . Over the next 12 months, we plan to explore additional target acquisitions to expand our bottom line . We have already identified three potential candidates , with initial conversations expected to begin this year. By combining these opportunities with our robust and unique business platform - built around relationships with over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators - we are uniquely positioned to introduce high-tech, high-margin services to an unmatched global customer base.

Our growth has not gone unnoticed by the investment community. Today, approximately 12 institutional investors hold about 4% of IQST shares , just 120 days after our Nasdaq uplisting. In addition, Litchfield Hills Research has issued a detailed report on IQSTEL with an $18 price target.

Strategic alliances remain a central pillar of our roadmap. Together with Cycurion , we executed a $1 million stock exchange and dividend distribution . As part of this partnership, IQSTEL will distribute $500,000 in Cycurion Nasdaq shares to our shareholders, further enhancing shareholder value while reinforcing our AI and cybersecurity collaboration.

Innovation also remains at the core of our growth strategy. The launch of represents a bold step forward in our proprietary AI-Telecom integration. This platform targets the $750 billion global market with applications ranging from customer care to healthcare call centers in the U.S., where we are already moving forward with implementation.

Finally, our acquisition of Globetopper , completed on July 1, 2025 , is forecasted to contribute positive EBITDA in the second half of 2025. This acquisition not only accelerates our fintech growth but also complements our diversified business model, which today reflects a revenue mix of 80% telecommunications and 20% fintech . With the continued expansion of our fintech and AI & digital services, we expect these segments to play an increasingly important role in driving both revenue and profitability.

Full news

In other recent AI telecom news, Infosys (NYSE: INFY ), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting announced the expansion of its strategic, long-term collaboration with Sunrise, Switzerland's leading challenger with a strong number two position in the Swiss telecommunications market, to accelerate its IT transformation. Infosys will support Sunrise in fostering a modern, agile, and secure technology foundation to drive innovation and to continue securing its future readiness. The collaboration highlights the shared commitment of Infosys and Sunrise to customer-centric innovation through cutting-edge technology solutions, with a strong focus on IT transformation, data security, operational agility, and future AI integration.

From the news:

“Infosys has been an instrumental partner in streamlining Sunrise's IT landscape providing comprehensive end-to-end IT services, from design and development to testing, deployment, and operations. This extensive undertaking included successfully consolidating multiple vendors into a unified portfolio and seamlessly transitioning a variety of applications. These efforts, driven by the close collaboration and strong cultural alignment between Infosys and Sunrise teams, are enabling an even more scalable and secure technology environment crucial for advancing Sunrise's IT transformation and laying the groundwork for future AI-enabled efforts.”

“Infosys will leverage its expertise in AI, analytics, and data along with elements of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, to support Sunrise in its efforts to position itself as an AI-powered organization. This will help Sunrise unlock new business value by delivering enhanced speed, efficiency, and quality in operations through data-driven insights, and intelligent automation. It will also deliver tangible improvements for customers through further enhanced service reliability, faster time-to-market for new offerings, and personalized digital experiences.”

Anna Maria Blengino, CIO of Sunrise said,

In March NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA )unveiled partnerships with industry leaders T-Mobile (Nasdaq: TMUS ), MITRE, Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO ), ODC, a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management and Booz Allen Hamilton on the research and development of AI-native wireless network hardware, software and architecture for 6G.

From the news:

Next-generation wireless networks must be fundamentally integrated with AI to seamlessly connect hundreds of billions of phones, sensors, cameras, robots and autonomous vehicles. AI-native wireless networks will provide enhanced services for billions of users and set new standards in spectral efficiency - the rate at which data can be transmitted over a given bandwidth. They will also offer ground-breaking performance and resource utilization while creating new revenue streams for telecommunications companies.

“Next-generation wireless networks will be revolutionary, and we have an unprecedented opportunity to ensure AI is woven in from the start,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Working with leaders in the field, we're building an AI-enhanced 6G network that achieves extreme spectral efficiency.”

Looking at the sector, IBMreported recently ,“The numbers tell a compelling story. According to IBM's latest research, 'Telecommunications in the AI era', 77% of telecom executives say that AI is already improving their responsiveness to market disruptions.”

Research more tech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411