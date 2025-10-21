403
Elite Group Holding expands SOUEAST UAE footprint with new showroom in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Following the success of their Dubai showrooms on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Deira, SOUEAST UAE expands in the Capital, the new 520 square meter showroom in Abu Dhabi marks SOUEAST UAE’s continued regional expansion, reinforcing its commitment to innovative, sustainable, and accessible mobility under Elite Group Holding.
Abu Dhabi— SOUEAST UAE, the distinguished Chinese automotive brand renowned for its innovation, safety, and modern design, has opened its third UAE showroom, located in Abu Dhabi, marking a new chapter in its regional growth journey under Elite Group Holding.
Following the success of its Dubai showrooms, the brand’s expansion into the nation’s capital reflects both strong market demand and a strategic vision to bring SOUEAST UAE’s intelligent and sustainable vehicles closer to customers across the Emirates.
As a part of the launch celebrations, SOUEAST UAE introduced a preview of the All New SOUEAST S08DM, an upcoming plug-in hybrid scheduled to officially launch early next year. The SOUEAST S08DM will be a seven seater, PHEV SUV, featuring dual mode technology, delivering 355 horsepower and 530NM torque.
Exclusive offers for the launch
The 520-square-meter Abu Dhabi showroom, which officially opened its doors to the public on September 15, 2025, showcases the brand’s full range of vehicles including the S06, S06 DM (PHEV), S07, and S09. It also boasts of various facilities, such as a café for its customers, a fully equipped kids play area, a specialized accessories zone, and dedicated parking for customers.
To celebrate this milestone, SOUEAST UAE is offering exclusive offers and giveaways across all it’s models for a limited time period, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional value and accessibility to its customers.
A strategic expansion led by vision and partnership
Since entering the UAE market under Elite Group Holding in early 2025, SOUEAST UAE has continued to gain momentum, driven by its “Ease Your Life” philosophy combining practicality, advanced technology, and modern design to simplify everyday mobility. The new Abu Dhabi showroom serves not only as a retail destination but also as a strategic hub that brings the brand’s customer-centric approach and technical excellence to a wider audience. With additional showroom openings planned across other emirates later this year, and next year, SOUEAST UAE’s expansion underlines Elite Group’s long-term commitment to redefining the regional automotive landscape.
“The opening of our new showroom in Abu Dhabi marks a proud and strategic milestone in SOUEAST UAE’s growth journey,” said Elie Nehme, Senior General Manager, SOUEAST UAE. “Expanding into the capital reflects our long-term vision to bring our advanced mobility solutions closer to customers across the nation. Abu Dhabi represents a dynamic and forward-thinking market, and this showroom reinforces our commitment to customer experience, innovation, and sustainability.”
Commitment to the future of smart mobility
SOUEAST UAE’s growing presence aligns with the country’s broader ambitions to foster innovation, environmental responsibility, and mobility transformation. With plug-in hybrid models already available, and new launches planned for 2026, the brand continues to position itself at the forefront of smart, sustainable, and accessible automotive solutions for modern drivers.
Through this expansion, Elite Group Holding and SOUEAST UAE reaffirm their shared goal: To shape the future of intelligent mobility across the Middle East where design, technology, and performance come together to make driving more efficient, connected, and enjoyable.
About Elite Group Holding
Elite Group Holding, with its headquarters in UAE, is a visionary conglomerate reshaping the automotive industry through a customer-first approach. With a striking portfolio of partners that includes Jetour, SOUEAST and Zenvo, alongside our flagship properties, The Elite Cars and ART Elite Car Rental, EGH blends innovation with accessibility and luxury with minimalism. Every experience is curated with refinement, from the first engagement up until the delivery of the car. While proudly rooted in the UAE, EGH’s ambitions are global, earning recognition through industry accolades and the trust of elite partners.
At Elite Group Holding, our belief in “People First, Always” shapes everything we do. Behind every milestone is a team empowered to lead with creativity, collaboration, and accountability. We actively invest in a culture that nurtures personal growth, encourages innovation, and celebrates ownership. This people-first mindset extends beyond our employees to include our partners and customers, building trust and long-term value at every level.
About SOUEAST UAE
Established in 1995, SOUEAST UAE is celebrated for its innovative design, advanced safety systems, and urban-friendly performance. Elite Group Holding is proud to bring the renowned Chinese automotive brand SOUEAST Motor to the UAE market through our exclusive partnership. In early 2025, we marked a major milestone with the brand’s UAE debut, opening our first showroom on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road.
The SOUEAST lineup in the UAE has been thoughtfully curated for today’s lifestyles, offering smart technology, advance petrol engines and plug-in hybrid technology, across 5 and 7 seater SUVs, alongside sleek, contemporary styling. Staying true to SOUEAST UAE’s “Ease Your Life” philosophy, the brand is committed to delivering vehicles that combine affordability with sophistication. Together, we are shaping the future of accessible, innovative, and sustainable mobility for drivers everywhere.
