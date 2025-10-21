Sustainable Bitcoin: Powering The Future With Eco-Friendly Data Centers

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) October 9 2025 -Investorideas , a go-to investing platform covering renewable energy and crypto stocks releases a snapshot looking at the evolution of data centers for bitcoin, featuring(NYSE American:KULR ), a Bitcoin+ Treasury company that builds a portfolio of frontier technology businesses ranging from high-performance energy systems to AI Robotics.

In a rapidly evolving landscape of sustainable cryptocurrency mining, Investorideas highlights the shift toward eco-friendly data centers amid soaring energy demands-up to 200 times that of traditional offices, per ScienceDirect-through partnerships and expansions among key players. KULR Technology Group (NYSE American: KULR), a Bitcoin treasury firm, has inked a pioneering 3.3 MW hosting deal with Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ: SLNH) at its renewable-powered Project Sophie in Kentucky, launching in Q4 2025 to support KULR's accumulation strategy while eyeing future AI and battery backup ventures in a market projected to hit $43.64 billion by 2034. Soluna further bolsters its green infrastructure with a 20 MW Avalon miner deployment alongside Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) at Texas' wind-fueled Project Dorothy, slated for Q1 2026, emphasizing cost-efficient, high-uptime operations. Meanwhile, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) mined 445 Bitcoin in September 2025-up 8% year-over-year-while advancing non-crypto data centers under new Chief Data Center Officer Jonathan Gibbs to diversify revenues amid AI demand. IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), leveraging 100% renewables, doubled its AI cloud capacity to 23,000 GPUs with $674 million in NVIDIA and AMD procurements, targeting over $500 million in annualized revenue by Q1 2026, underscoring the fusion of Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing for a greener digital future.

According toScienceDirect“Cryptocurrency mining data centers consume 100-200 times more energy than conventional office areas annually. Regulating power consumption, cooling mechanisms, and thermal control performance is crucial to creating a greener and more energy-efficient crypto-mining data center.”

WorldBusinessOutlook says,” The evolution of the data center for crypto mining is driving both profitability and sustainability in the industry. These next-gen facilities are designed with advanced technologies to maximize efficiency and minimize environmental impact. By integrating energy-efficient hardware and innovative cooling solutions, a data center for crypto mining ensures optimal performance while reducing operational costs. These centers can be powered by renewable energy sources, further enhancing their sustainability and aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon footprints.”

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American:KULR ), announced a new hosting partnership with Soluna Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH ), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications. Under this agreement, Soluna will operate approximately 3.3 MW of Bitcoin mining capacity for KULR at its Project Sophie facility in Kentucky. The partnership marks the first time Soluna has partnered with a Bitcoin treasury-focused company, expanding its customer base beyond traditional Bitcoin miners and hyperscalers.

“This partnership represents a new chapter in how we serve the market,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna.“ Treasury companies like KULR are increasingly seeking sustainable, high-performance computing infrastructure to diversify their digital asset strategies. We're proud to pioneer a flexible hosting model that meets this evolving demand.”

The agreement reflects Soluna's strategy to adapt its renewable-powered hosting model to meet the developing demand profiles of Bitcoin mining and adjacent industries.

“This collaboration supports KULR's commitment to strategic innovation in digital asset management,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group.“Partnering with Soluna allows us to engage in Bitcoin mining through a renewable, reliable, and operationally efficient framework.” Mo continued,“This is only the beginning. As KULR expands beyond Bitcoin mining and migrates into Battery Backup Unit ('BBU') solutions, Soluna stands out as the ideal partner for future projects focused on sustainable, low-cost AI data center hosting powered by stranded renewable energy."

As per the BBU Market analysis conducted by Custom Market Insights in July 2025, the global BBU Market is expected to grow from 29.22 Billion USD in 2025 to 43.64 Billion USD by 2034.

The 3.3 MW deployment at Project Sophie is expected to commence operations in Q4 2025, further strengthening Soluna's leadership in sustainable computing infrastructure.

Under the partnership, KULR will leverage Soluna's operational and market expertise to purchase, service, and manage all activities associated with its fleet of mining hardware over the life of the contract. Through this new“Bitcoin Mining Lease” structure, Soluna will deliver guaranteed hashrate and uptime targets to KULR on a daily and monthly basis.

As more established companies like KULR explore Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy, Soluna's model offers a mutually beneficial pathway to guaranteed hashrate without the operational complexity of mining. This partnership supports KULR's Bitcoin Treasury Accumulation Strategy, announced earlier this year, in which KULR committed up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to Bitcoin. Through its new hosting framework, Soluna empowers Bitcoin+ companies such as KULR to tap into the benefits of Bitcoin mining while avoiding the common challenges of market volatility and legacy infrastructure constraints.

On September 30th -Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH ), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, and Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN ) an innovator in crypto mining,announced a strategic hosting agreement to deploy 20 megawatts (MW) of Avalon® A15 XP Bitcoin miners at Soluna's Project Dorothy in Briscoe County, Texas.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies: Soluna continues to scale its pipeline of renewable-powered digital infrastructure, while Canaan strengthens its North American mining footprint with additional access to reliable, low-cost, and sustainable energy.

“Soluna is thrilled to develop this new partnership with an industry leader like Canaan,” said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna.“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-performance computing solutions powered by renewable energy. With Project Dorothy 2 now online and operational, we're doubling down on our mission to make renewable energy a global superpower.”

The parties expect to deploy the miners in the first quarter of 2026. Canaan aims to leverage Soluna's modular and cost-efficient infrastructure to power its Avalon fleet using wind energy, further enhancing the sustainability profile of its mining operations.

“Our partnership with Soluna is another significant step in advancing our North American self-mining strategy. Each of the partnerships that we have entered into brings a new dimension to our efforts to expand within the region, and we are excited to work with Soluna and utilize their cutting-edge data center,” said Nangeng Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Canaan.“The site primarily runs on behind-the-meter wind power but can also draw from the grid to ensure very high uptime. This is a unique advantage that combines reliable operations with compelling cost efficiency. Coupling our efficient and resilient Avalon® A15 XP miners with Soluna's infrastructure should be a win for both companies.”

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT ), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications,announced unaudited production and operations updates for September 2025. Riot Produces 445 Bitcoin in September 2025.

According toDisruptionBanking ,” One of the leading public Bitcoin miners, Riot Platforms, has over the past year begun a transformation of their business with the development of a data center strategy which at its core will leverage the enormous power portfolio that Riot currently owns and operates.”

Earlier this year Riotannounced the hiring of Jonathan Gibbs as Chief Data Center Officer (“CDCO”) to lead the development of Riot's data center platform. In this role, Jonathan will lead the strategic development and operations of this new platform, which will focus on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers specifically tailored to serve hyperscale and enterprise tenants.

The creation of this new data center platform furthers Riot's strategy to maximize the value of its assets by expanding into the development of non-bitcoin-related data centers, which diversifies the Company's revenues, enhances Riot's ability to generate long-term cash returns for investors and strengthens its capabilities to contract with the world's leading technology companies. This additional platform will build on the success of Riot's vertically-integrated strategy of utilizing bitcoin mining at scale to create significant value across its land and power portfolio and positions the Company to capitalize on the upsurge in demand for digital infrastructure driven by the growing need for cloud computing, AI and other compute-intensive applications.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) is a leading developer, owner and operator of next-generation data centers powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy including through the purchase of RECs. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN's large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.

IREN Limited recently announced it has doubled its AI Cloud capacity to 23k GPUs following the procurement of an additional 12.4k GPUs, and is now targeting more than $500m in AI Cloud annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) by Q1 2026.

To meet rising demand, IREN has purchased 7.1k NVIDIA B300s, .2k NVIDIA B200s and 1.1k AMD MI350Xs for approximately $674m. The order reflects a growing trend of customers contracting capacity ahead of delivery, with IREN in discussions for multi-thousand Blackwell clusters.

Deliveries will be staged over the coming months at IREN's Prince George campus and are expected to support the >$500m AI Cloud ARR target by the end of Q1 2026. The expanded fleet will total approximately 23k GPUs:

The addition of AMD hardware alongside further NVIDIA GPUs broadens IREN's offering and addressable market.

AI Cloud demand continues to outpace global supply, with a growing appetite among customers to contract capacity ahead of commissioning.

IREN is well positioned to capture this demand, with its British Columbia campuses capable of supporting more than 60k Blackwell GPUs, in addition to its Texas data centers. Financing workstreams are underway to support this growth, with any impact to IREN's Bitcoin mining capacity expected to be mitigated by redeploying ASICs to other sites.

“As global demand for compute accelerates, customers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale quickly,” said Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of IREN.

/Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency/Stocks_List

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Contact Investorideas

800-665-0411