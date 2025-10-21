Critical Minerals Stock Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On News Of Production Of Lithium Hydroxide And Analcime

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL ) (OTCQB: AVLNF) .

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer list today following news. Avalon is trading at 0.1300, up 0.0550, gaining 73.3333% on volume of over 9 Million shares as of this report.

Avalon Advanced Materials announced the successful production of lithium hydroxide and analcime, a byproduct that can be used in the aggregate business, using Metso's proprietary Alkaline Leach Process (ALP). This achievement represents a significant milestone in Avalon's strategy to establish a sustainable, low-impact processing solution for North America's emerging lithium supply chain at its Thunder Bay Lithium Processing Facility in Ontario, Canada.

Avalon successfully demonstrated the conversion of lithium-bearing mineral concentrate into lithium hydroxide, confirming both high recovery and purity levels.

The process simultaneously produced analcime, an inert, neutral, and reusable byproduct, eliminating the formation of sodium sulfate waste common in acid-based systems.

The trial validated that no sulfuric acid or sulfate reagents are required, removing the generation of corrosive effluents and significantly reducing handling and environmental risk.

Early assessments indicate potential reductions of up to 60% in water use and a smaller carbon footprint compared to conventional acid leach or roasting flowsheets.

The Metso process is environmentally safe relative to other processes, produces environmentally benign byproducts like analcime, reducing effluent treatment requirements, tailings risk, and carbon emissions-a major advantage under Canada's environmental frameworks.

This alkaline leach route consumes less energy and water than traditional acid roasting, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint and achieves close to zero discharge.

Metso's technology directly advances the objectives of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, Strategic Innovation Fund, and Clean Growth Hub-facilitating the production of clean, innovative lithium hydroxide at a time when governments are seeking to establish more secure lithium supply chains and Canada faces a significant projected shortage of lithium refining capacity.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits. The Company is also advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earths and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors.

