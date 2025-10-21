Defense AI Stock Visionwave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Strategic Defense MOU With Major India-Based Partner

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a major India-based defense company to collaborate on select modernization programs of the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). The MOU establishes a framework for technical proposals, simulations, and on-site demonstrations in India of VisionWave's sensing technologies and Active Protection System (APS) - built on proprietary super-resolution radar and proprietary countermeasures, powered by the Evolved IntelligenceTM engine - subject to scheduling and regulatory clearances and the MOU does not guarantee any specific outcomes or contracts. The MOU includes confidentiality and communications provisions and defines evaluation protocols; it is not a partnership or joint venture.

Program & Evaluation Track (High Level)

Planned evaluations in India: The parties expect to pursue multi-phase evaluations and/or trials may commence on a rolling basis under applicable MoD processes for APS and related radar/fire-control and C2 integrations subject to official invitations and clearances.

MoD RFIs: Public MoD materials outline requirements for air-defense fire-control radar and active-protection capabilities; coordination will proceed within those frameworks, including technical, schedule, and indigenous-content considerations.

Costs & permissions: Demonstrations requested by the Indian partner will be at the partner's expense and will proceed only with prior written consent and under security/confidentiality protocols - reflecting the partner's confidence and the strategic importance of our role.

Program Scope

Under the terms of the MOU, VisionWave and the Indian partner may explore opportunities to pursue multiple MoD programs, including:

Make-2 Drone Kill System – interceptor drone development.

ALTV (New Generation Light Tank Program) – approximately 357 units.

FRCV (Future Ready Combat Vehicle / Main Battle Tank Program) – approximately 1,770 new main battle tanks.

T-72/T-90 Retrofit Program – modernization of existing armored platforms.

In addition to APS, the collaboration contemplates subsystems such as counter-UAS systems, tactical drones, radar and fire-control technologies, sensor fusion, and unmanned platforms for defense and homeland security.

Demonstrations requested by the Indian partner will be conducted in India under applicable MoD processes, at Indian Partner's expense, reflecting the partner's confidence and the strategic importance of VisionWave's role.

Additional Collaboration Under the Same MOU

The parties are advancing additional confidential defense-technology tracks, coordinating responses to relevant MoD RFIs, and discussing a potential initial purchase order for select VisionWave systems - each subject to formal invitations, evaluations, regulatory clearances, and contract award. Specific terms and timelines remain confidential pending formal invitations and approvals; updates will be announced upon achievement of material milestones. These discussions do not constitute binding agreements.

Management Commentary

“This agreement moves us from dialogue to execution,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave.“Working with our Indian partner, we anticipate scheduling field testing, subject to clearances, of our APS - built on proprietary super-resolution radar and proprietary countermeasures, powered by our Evolved IntelligenceTM engine - against local requirements. India is a pivotal market for defense-grade edge AI, and this MOU is the mechanism to progress demonstrations, integration, and ultimately program bids.”

A spokesperson for the Indian partner commented:“We look forward to coordinated evaluations in India under applicable MoD frameworks. Specific programs and venues will remain confidential, but the joint focus is clear: mission-relevant performance, rapid iteration, and paths to localized production where appropriate.”

What's Next

The parties plan to work toward confirming test windows, interface reviews, and documentation needed for MoD trials and potential production pathways. In line with the MOU's communications clause, any future public statements will be issued with mutual consent. VisionWave will provide updates as material milestones occur.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is a U.S.-based defense technology company advancing next-generation battlefield capabilities through AI-powered sensing platforms and autonomous defense systems. Leveraging proprietary super-resolution radar, multispectral, and radio-frequency imaging technologies, VisionWave provides real-time threat detection and decision-support capabilities across air, land, and sea domains. The Company is incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware, with its operational headquarters in West Hollywood, California, and maintains advanced research and development operations in Canada.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Combined Company, VisionWave Holdings' ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Combined Company, the Combined Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the cash position of the Combined Company following closing of the Business Combination, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of VisionWave Technologies' management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and filed by the Combined Company with the SEC and other documents filed by the Combined Company or BNIX from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, costs related to the Business Combination, the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, of BNIX and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings presently do not know or that the parties currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings do not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

VisionWave Holdings Investor Relations

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of the Board

(302) 305-4790

For more information, visit:

Investor Contact:

...

