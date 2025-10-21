AI Infrastructure Stock New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: $NUAI) Soaring Makes Nasdaq Top Gainers List
The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list today, currently trading at 0.9610
+0.3538 on volume of over 125 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of $1.15.
Last week the company announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GlobeLink Holdings, LLC ("GlobeLink") to develop a transformative 1,600-mile fiber optic network spanning the state of Texas.
Legal Disclaimer:
