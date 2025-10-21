Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Infrastructure Stock New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: $NUAI) Soaring Makes Nasdaq Top Gainers List


2025-10-21 03:25:14
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswir ), a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and tech, issues a trading alert for New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI ), a next-generation platform developing integrated solutions across energy, power, and digital infrastructure.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainers list today, currently trading at 0.9610

+0.3538 on volume of over 125 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of $1.15.

Last week the company announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GlobeLink Holdings, LLC ("GlobeLink") to develop a transformative 1,600-mile fiber optic network spanning the state of Texas.

