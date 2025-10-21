Smartviz Launches Integration With Webex By Cisco To Optimize Building Performance

MENAFN - Pressat)- SmartViz Ltd, developers of software for people centric building analytics, today announced its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering customer and employee experiences. This collaboration enables the seamless integration of real-time occupancy and environmental data from Webex devices into the SmartViz AI-powered digital twin platform, unlocking actionable insights for building owners, estate managers, and facility operators.

The SmartViz Webex Service App connects directly to select Cisco devices to collect live telemetry on occupancy, indoor air quality, and energy consumption. By visualizing this data in an intuitive digital twin environment, users can monitor building performance in real time, identify underutilized or crowded spaces, and proactively manage ventilation and energy use.

Dr Shrikant Sharma, CEO of SmartViz Ltd, said,“Our technology puts people at the center of decision making, driving a new way to build less, transform today's buildings and create high performing spaces for tomorrow. We are delighted to announce this Partnership with Webex by Cisco, which empowers decision makers to better understand building performance and optimize their estates portfolio. We are pleased to see some of our customers already starting to benefit from this partnership.”

The SmartViz Webex App is now available on the Webex App Hub. For more information, please visit:

About SmartViz

Founded in 2022, SmartViz delivers industry leading AI-powered building analytics and digital twin solutions that boost the performance of buildings, and the experience, wellbeing and productivity of the people who use them. Its platform empowers decision makers with real time insights to drive better outcomes for people and planet. Learn more at