Dubai Expands Nol Card Reach Via New Mou Pacts At GITEX

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority inked three major Memoranda of Understanding this week at GITEX Global 2025, forming strategic partnerships with KHDA, Parkin PJSC, and PayPal to deepen integration of the nol card ecosystem.

Under the agreement, RTA and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, in partnership with GTS Alive Middle East, will roll out the“Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card, enabling students to use nol across campus services and lifestyle benefits. The nod with Parkin aligns its digital parking operations with the nol payment interface, while the PayPal deal aims to embed nol into broader digital commerce and point-of-sale systems.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, Chief Executive Officer of RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, led the signings on behalf of RTA. On the KHDA side, Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash and Michal Lezo signed for KHDA and GTS Alive Middle East respectively; Parkin's participation was endorsed by Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, and PayPal was represented by Otto Williams, SVP and General Manager for PayPal Middle East and Africa.

According to RTA, the thrust of the MoUs is to position nol as more than a public transport card - it aims to transition nol into a multifunctional payment instrument across retail outlets, restaurants, parking, entertainment venues, events, and institutional services. The authority hopes that expanding acceptance will drive convenience, reduce cash reliance, and support Dubai's smart city ambitions.

KHDA emphasized the student-centric angle: the“Study in Dubai – nol ISIC” card is expected to be accepted across higher education institutions in the emirate, granting students access to discounts, campus services, and lifestyle perks under a unified payment mechanism. Officials stated it will enhance the student experience and streamline campus operations.

From Parkin's standpoint, the collaboration enables interoperability between its parking systems and the nol platform - motorists may use nol directly for parking payments, potentially eliminating the need for separate digital wallets or parking apps. Meanwhile, PayPal's role is to act as a bridge for merchants and service providers to adopt nol-based transactions, especially in digital and brick-and-mortar payment contexts.

These moves come amid a broader push by Dubai authorities to accelerate digital payment adoption and integrate city services under unified ecosystems. The expansion from transit to wider commerce mirrors trends in other global cities, where transport payment cards or mobile passes are becoming de facto urban wallets.

A challenge will lie in merchant adoption and technological integration. To be effective, retail outlets, parking operators, education institutions, and event venues must invest in infrastructure to accept nol-based payments, whether via terminals or backend systems tied to PayPal's network. RTA has framed these partnerships as a pathway to co-developing nol-linked products and value-added services, creating new revenue streams and customer experiences.

Customer satisfaction is a recurring pillar in RTA's narrative: by enabling one card to handle multiple daily transactions, the authority expects to reduce friction and improve uptake. Sustainability is also a stated goal - shifting transactions away from paper tickets and cash is presented as an environmental benefit.

Notably, Dubai is also spotlighting innovations in mobility at GITEX: the Trackless Tram, an AI-driven, driverless tram solution, is among projects on display. The new MoUs dovetail with such transport-led technology investments, reinforcing Dubai's intent to integrate mobility and payments as part of its future city blueprint.

Within the education sector, KHDA's endorsement of nol for student services signals a bridging of infrastructure between municipal systems and institutions - a model that, if successful, could serve as a template for other smart city programmes. The partnership with PayPal is particularly significant, since its global payments reach gives nol a pathway into cross-border and e-commerce transactions, beyond typical fare or local merchant payments.

