Tether Agrees $299.5M Settlement In Celsius Litigation

Tether has agreed to pay $299.5 million to the Celsius Network bankruptcy estate, resolving long-standing disputes over Bitcoin collateral transfers tied to Celsius's collapse in 2022. The deal was announced by the Blockchain Recovery Investment Consortium, a joint venture between GXD Labs and VanEck, acting as litigation administrator and asset recovery manager for Celsius's creditors.

The settlement brings closure to adversary claims filed in August 2024 in the U. S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Celsius had contended that Tether improperly liquidated Bitcoin collateral backing loans denominated in USDT, executing sales when Bitcoin's market value closely matched Celsius's debt - thereby undermining the lender's position. Under the agreement, those claims will be dismissed, though the broader wind-down of Celsius remains ongoing.

BRIC was appointed by Celsius's debtors and the unsecured creditors committee in January 2024 to steer recovery efforts of illiquid assets and litigation claims. According to BRIC's announcement, the payment reflects a negotiated resolution consistent with maximizing returns for creditors. David Proman of GXD Labs remarked on the“timeliness” of the settlement and the objective of concluding contentious matters against Tether.

While $299.5 million is a substantial sum, it accounts for a relatively small fraction of the total claims Celsius had pursued-estimated at approximately $4 billion. Tether's side had resisted full liability, positioning its role as merely transactional rather than one bearing responsibility for downstream collateral use, a stance it has maintained in past legal challenges. Some observers interpret the settlement as signalling heightened legal risks for stablecoin issuers in future insolvency contexts, where courts may scrutinize the proximity of collateral actions to debtor collapse.

The settlement does not necessarily foreclose other claims linked to the Celsius wind-down. BRIC remains responsible for managing a portfolio of residual litigation and illiquid digital assets, with the aim of continuing creditor recovery. The deal, in effect, removes one major legal obstacle in a broader restructuring process that has spanned years.

Market reaction has been muted. Crypto stakeholders and legal analysts are now closely watching whether regulators or courts will treat this settlement as a template-potentially influencing how stablecoin issuers are held to account in distressed scenarios. Some argue that issuers will face increased pressure to adopt stronger governance and compliance frameworks to mitigate similar exposures. Others caution against overinterpreting the settlement as an admission of liability.

