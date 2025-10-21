AMCREIT Shifts Into Healthcare With NMC Hospital Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Al Mal Capital REIT has sealed its first move into the healthcare sector by acquiring the real estate asset housing NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investments Park. The transaction lifts AMCREIT's portfolio valuation to around AED 1.4 billion across six assets.

The facility spans 492,332 square feet and comprises two hospital blocks alongside a fully leased commercial wing. The hospital, which supports nearly 120 inpatient beds, outpatient services, emergency response and a pharmacy, will continue operations under a long-term lease agreement with a weighted average unexpired lease term of about 17 years.

This marks AMCREIT's sixth acquired asset and its first foray into healthcare. The REIT, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, says the acquisition enhances diversification into income-resilient sectors and strengthens cash flow predictability for its unitholders.

In August, AMCREIT had raised capital via a follow-on public offering, deploying proceeds to expand its portfolio. The new hospital acquisition is one of the first tangible results of that capital deployment strategy.

Analysts view the deal as signalling a growing institutional interest in healthcare real estate in the UAE, driven by demographic trends, rising healthcare demand, and the appeal of long-duration leases. A stable operator like NMC Healthcare provides operational credibility and mitigates landlord risk.

