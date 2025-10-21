Owlting To Trade On Nasdaq As Stablecoin Infrastructure Gains Traction

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OwlTing, a Taiwan-based fintech focussed on stablecoin infrastructure, is set to begin trading its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq via direct listing on 16 October under the ticker“OWLS”. The move marks what the company calls a milestone in its evolution from hospitality and e-commerce into a compliance–led blockchain payments firm.

In its public filings, OwlTing reported revenue of US 7.6 million in 2024 and a payment volume across its platforms of approximately US 218 million. Though still unprofitable, the listing underscores growing confidence in the fragmented stablecoin infrastructure space.

The listing comes at a moment when several high-profile developments are shaping the stablecoin and payments ecosystem. Stripe's Bridge unit is reportedly preparing to apply for a federal banking charter, aiming to navigate evolving U. S. stablecoin regulation. Meanwhile, major financial and technology firms are said to be in advanced talks to acquire BVNK, a London-based stablecoin platform.

OwlTing's pivot from hospitality and blockchain traceability to payments and stablecoin services has been underway for some years. Its OwlPay platform enables businesses to accept stablecoins or fiat and settle globally. The company has obtained money transmitter licences in multiple U. S. states and holds themselves out as a“compliance-first” operator in a space that often struggles with regulatory uncertainty.

By listing via direct listing rather than a traditional IPO, OwlTing seeks to avoid dilution of existing shares and allow market-based price discovery. The company will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on 16 October to commemorate the debut. Analysts view the listing as Asia's first fintech with a pure direct listing on Nasdaq, positioning OwlTing as a regional trailblazer in blockchain payments.

In parallel, Stripe's ambitions in stablecoin continue to intensify. Its Bridge arm, acquired earlier this year, is now seeking a national trust charter to get ahead of U. S. regulation on digital assets and stablecoins. The charter would permit holding deposits and issuing stablecoins more directly under U. S. oversight.

