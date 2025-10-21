Japan Moves To Allow Banks To Trade Bitcoin And Other Crypto

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tokyo's financial regulator is advancing a proposal that would permit domestic banks to directly invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and operate crypto exchanges, marking a significant shift from earlier restrictions. The Financial Services Agency is set to present its plans to the Financial System Council-an advisory body to the prime minister-later this month.

Under the existing regime promulgated in 2020, Japanese banks have been effectively barred from acquiring and holding digital assets for investment purposes, owing to concerns about volatility and financial-stability risk. The new regulatory blueprint would align crypto asset holdings by banks with traditional financial instruments such as stocks and government bonds, while introducing capital and risk-management requirements tailored to the asset class.

According to data cited by the FSA, Japan's crypto account holdings have climbed past 12 million as of February 2025-a roughly 3.5-fold increase over five years. The surge in retail interest is growing pressure on regulators to provide greater clarity and institutional-grade infrastructure. Amid this backdrop, the proposed reforms aim to usher in a more integrated digital-asset ecosystem under the purview of regulated financial institutions.

The FSA's initiative encompasses three key pillars: Firstly, banks would be authorised to purchase and hold unbacked crypto assets for trading or investment, subject to strict internal controls and exposure limits. Secondly, bank groups may register as licensed“cryptocurrency exchange operators,” effectively allowing them to offer trading and custody services in-house rather than relying solely on third-party platforms. Thirdly, the FSA plans to shift oversight of digital assets from the current Payment Services Act regime into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act framework, thereby affording crypto the same legal mould as securities.

Banking groups in Japan are already responding. Three of the country's largest financial institutions-Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group-have announced a joint plan to issue a yen-pegged stablecoin for corporate settlements, signalling a broader shift into digital assets.

Supporters of the reforms argue that allowing regulated banks to engage with crypto assets will bolster investor protections, improve custody and transactional infrastructure, and widen market access.“This reform will treat cryptocurrencies similar to other investible asset classes under bank supervision,” noted one industry analyst. However, sceptics caution that the volatility of cryptocurrencies remains elevated and that exposure must be managed carefully to prevent end-user or systemic risk.

Regulatory design will therefore place a heavy emphasis on limiting banks' direct holdings of digital assets relative to their capital base, imposing heightened disclosure and governance mandates. One working-group paper recommends that banks maintain separate risk-allocations and stress-testing frameworks for crypto, akin to those used for foreign-exchange or commodity trading desks.

The tax and legal context are also evolving. Japan is preparing to introduce a flat 20 % capital-gains tax on crypto assets as part of its 2025 reforms, and certain tokens are slated to be reclassified as securities under the FIEA. These measures are designed to reduce uncertainty for institutional participants and global investors seeking regulated exposure to digital assets.

Market participants appear cautiously optimistic. Some regional banks are exploring pilot custody services for institutional clients, while fintech firms anticipate greater collaboration with mainstream banks as eligibility expands. On the flip side, legacy concerns persist: past hacks and exchange failures have left regulators and consumers wary of governance failures and inadequate transparency.

