Galapagos Announces Intention to Wind Down Cell Therapy Business as Part of the Company's Ongoing Transformation

Mechelen, Belgium ; October 21, 2025, 07:30 CET; regulated information – inside information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced its intention to wind down its cell therapy business and pursue new transformational business development transactions with its available cash resources. The intention to wind down follows a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a potential divestiture.

The plan would enable the Company to enhance operational efficiencies and focus on utilizing its available cash to execute its strategy of building a pipeline of novel therapeutics through strategic business development transactions under the leadership of its new management team.

“We have undertaken a thorough strategic review and sale process to identify potential buyers or investors with the expertise and resources to take the cell therapy business forward,” said Henry Gosebruch, Chief Executive Officer of Galapagos.“Following a limited number of non-binding offers, ultimately no viable proposals were received with terms or financing that would reasonably support the business' future. After a comprehensive review of all strategic alternatives, given the ongoing investment requirements, coupled with evolving market dynamics and taking into account the interest of all relevant stakeholders, we believe that allocating our capital to other areas of unmet need would be a more attractive use of our resources. Now that this comprehensive strategic review process has concluded, we look forward to continuing to pursue transformative business development opportunities.”

Based on this assessment and extensive input from its advisors, Galapagos intends to wind down its cell therapy business. This intention to wind down the cell therapy business aims to support a stronger and more sustainable future for Galapagos. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated employees, investigators, patients, shareholders, and partners for their continued commitment and support.

The intention to wind down the cell therapy business was unanimously approved by the Board of Galapagos NV other than the two Directors appointed by Gilead, both of whom recused themselves from the vote. This intention is subject to the conclusion of consultations with works councils in Belgium and the Netherlands, during which Galapagos will continue to operate the business. Galapagos would consider any viable proposal to acquire all, or part of the cell therapy business, if such a proposal emerges during the wind down process.

The intention to wind down, if ultimately implemented, is anticipated to impact approximately 365 employees across Europe, the U.S. and China, as well as the closure of the sites in Leiden (the Netherlands), Basel (Switzerland), Princeton and Pittsburgh (U.S.), and Shanghai (China). The remaining Galapagos NV organization would be repositioned for long-term growth through transformational business development, and would keep a dedicated presence at its headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium. The non-cell therapy activities would continue to be managed by Galapagos.

In the event that the board would effectively proceed with a full wind down decision (i.e. when the intention would be confirmed after works council procedures), the Company would expect to incur the following spend related to the cell therapy business: €100 million to €125 million of operating costs from Q4 2025 through 2026 and €150 million to €200 million of one-time restructuring costs in 2026. An updated 2025 cash outlook will be provided with the Company's third-quarter earnings in early November.

In connection with this process, Paul Weiss, Linklaters and Rutgers & Posch are serving as legal advisors and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc is acting as financial advisor.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

