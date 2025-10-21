403
WCM-Q Congress Showcases Future Of AI, Technological Innovation In Healthcare
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) hosted the PHIE-2025: AI & TECH for Enhancing Healthspans & Women's Health Congress.
In his keynote speech, HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud, shared Qatar's strategic focus on advancing healthcare technologies and underscored the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the future of the nation's healthcare landscape.
Al-Mahmoud said:“Over the past decade, and with the guidance and encouragement of our leadership, we built strong foundations for our national precision-medicine strategy: the Qatar Biobank, the Qatar Genome, high-performance computing, advanced clinical labs, and a growing team of scientists, clinicians, and data specialists. We have also worked hard to make the transition from research into clinical implementation possible and effective; allowing discovery to move from the lab to the bedside.”
He added:“Within our national strategy, we are focusing our precision health efforts on four priority areas: cancer, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and rare diseases. These conditions represent some of the largest health burdens in our society and the greatest opportunities to apply genomics and precision approaches for earlier detection, more effective treatment, and better prevention.”
The event commenced with opening remarks by Dr Javaid Sheikh, dean WCM-Q, who emphasised the importance of fostering global collaboration in healthcare research and technological innovation.
Dr Sheikh said:“The convergence of AI, precision medicine, and technological innovation provides unprecedented opportunities to improve health outcomes globally. At WCM-Q, we are proud to be at the forefront of this dialogue, particularly with regards to women's health and optimising healthspans. The future of healthcare is not merely about treating illness but about enhancing the overall well-being of individuals across all stages of life.”
The two-day event brought together global healthcare and tech leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the future of healthcare, with a particular focus on precision medicine, AI, enhanced healthspans and the evolving role of women's health in shaping global well-being.
Key topics included AI-powered diagnostics, personalised wearables, lifestyle medicine, metabolic optimisation, and the application of precision medicine to improve women's health, mental health, and overall health outcomes worldwide.
The event also provided a platform for networking and collaboration as world-renowned leaders in AI, healthcare and innovation from across the globe connected and shared their latest research and clinical experiences in utilising new technologies for real-world applications in the healthcare sphere.
