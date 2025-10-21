Photonpay Showcases Advanced Travel Payment Solutions At Travel Tech Asia 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure provider, showcased its latest payment innovations at Travel Tech Asia 2025, held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.







Travel Tech Asia 2025, co-located with ITB Asia and MICE Show Asia, brought together global leaders across travel, payments, and technology. This year's event welcomed over 18,000 participants from more than 130 countries and territories, representing a diverse range of sectors including airlines, hotels, inbound tour operators, and travel technology providers.

As global travel continues to recover and expand, payments have become the invisible foundation of growth. At the conference, PhotonPay shared how its innovative travel payment solutions are helping travel businesses connect markets, manage complexity, and scale operations through reliable, real-time financial infrastructure.

PhotonPay's travel payment solutions support transactions in 60+ currencies across 230+ countries and regions. Through Global Accounts, Payouts, Card Issuing, and FX Management, PhotonPay delivers faster settlements, simplified reconciliation, and consistent transparency across borders. Powered by AI, the platform optimizes transaction routing, improves payment success rates, and strengthens fraud prevention in real time, ensuring every payment remains secure and compliant.

As a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the Discover® Global Network's fintech card issuer for Greater China, PhotonPay is focused on building secure, trusted infrastructure for global payments. The PhotonPay Card further enhances flexibility, helping companies manage bookings, advertising, and corporate travel with real-time visibility and control.

With a presence in over 10 global offices, PhotonPay serves more than 200,000 customers worldwide and collaborates closely with financial institutions and regulators across key markets. Looking ahead, PhotonPay will continue to enhance its global payment capabilities and deepen regional partnerships to drive fintech innovation. The company remains dedicated to delivering secure, customized, and scalable payment solutions that empower the travel industry's innovation and long-term growth.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, was launched in 2015. Supporting over 10 global offices and operations in 230+ countries/regions, PhotonPay enable efficient, secure, and integrated global payments to drive businsses growth with infinite ambitions.

Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide to overcome banking and payment challenges, PhotonPay delivers simple, scalable, and customizable solutions – including accounts, card issuing, domestic/international payments, and embedded finance.

With licenses and compliance coverage across strategic regions, PhotonPay's unified infrastructure enables businesses to accelerate product development, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.