Leviathan Gold Update On Proposed Transaction To Acquire Cura Botswana Corp. And Its 100% Interest In Kalahari Copper And Uranium Exploration Portfolios, Botswana

Leviathan Gold Announces name change to“Leviathan Metals Corp.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“ Leviathan” or the“ Company”) (LVX – TSXV, LVXFF – OTC, 0GP – FSE) wishes to provide an update with respect to the previously announced proposed acquisition (the“ Proposed Transaction”) of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Cura Exploration Botswana Corp. (“ Cura”), further to its previous announcements on June 19, 2025, July 16, 2025, August 18, 2025 and September 11, 2025.

Shareholders of Cura have approved the Proposed Transaction at a special meeting of shareholders of Cura held on September 23, 2025. Additionally, the amalgamation agreement governing the Proposed Transaction has been signed and the Company has submitted all documentation to the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV”) in accordance with Policy 5.3. The Proposed Transaction remains subject to review and receipt of conditional approval by the TSXV.

Additionally, the Company announces that it intends to change its name to“Leviathan Metals Corp.” to better reflect the activities of the Company. It is anticipated that the name change will take effect concurrent with or immediately prior to closing of the Proposed Transaction. Completion of the name change is subject to all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSXV. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of the company, shareholder approval is not required for the name change.

