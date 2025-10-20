Pools Plus More Emerges As The Go-To Destination For Frog Spa Products, Replacement Cartridges, And Bioguard Pool Chemicals

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-owned and operated, Pools + More offers the largest selection of high-quality pool and spa products in the region. Dedicated to exceptional customer service and competitive pricing, Pools + More provides everything you need to maintain, upgrade, and enjoy your backyard oasis.

Pools Plus More, a trusted name in premium pool and spa care, is rapidly becoming the leading destination for homeowners searching for pool and spa chemicals near me. With a strong commitment to quality, education, and customer satisfaction, the company is setting new standards in the pool care industry by offering a comprehensive range of products, including Frog Spa systems, replacement cartridges, and BioGuard pool chemicals.







A Local Resource for All Pool and Spa Needs

As more homeowners look for reliable pool and spa supplies near me, Pools Plus More continues to distinguish itself through its curated selection of products and expert guidance. Whether customers are maintaining a backyard oasis or managing a commercial facility, the company's knowledgeable staff ensures that each customer finds the right solution for clean, balanced, and enjoyable water year-round.

“Customers want confidence that what they're using in their pool or spa is safe, effective, and easy to maintain. That's why we've partnered with top brands like BioGuard and Frog-so our clients can enjoy water care that's both simplified and superior.” - Pools Plus more







Featuring Leading Brands Like Frog and BioGuard

Among its top-selling offerings, Pools Plus More carries the full range of Frog Spa products, known for their innovative mineral-based water care systems. These products reduce the need for traditional chemicals while keeping water crystal clear and silky smooth. The store also stocks a variety of replacement cartridges, ensuring customers can easily maintain optimal performance without disruption.

Additionally, Pools Plus More provides the complete line of BioGuard pool chemicals, one of the most trusted names in water treatment. From sanitizers and shock treatments to balancers and algaecides, BioGuard's scientifically formulated products give pool owners precise control over their water chemistry-without the guesswork.

Conveniently Located and Expertly Staffed

For those searching for a pool and spa store near me, Pools Plus More offers not only proximity but also personalized expertise. Each team member undergoes specialized training to stay up to date with the latest water care innovations, ensuring customers receive guidance tailored to their unique pool or spa setup.

Beyond product sales, Pools Plus More emphasizes education. The company provides water testing services, maintenance tutorials, and seasonal care tips to help customers extend the life of their equipment and maintain water clarity with minimal effort. This holistic approach positions Pools Plus More as more than just a retailer-it's a community resource for healthy, enjoyable aquatic living.







Commitment to Quality and Customer Care

What truly sets Pools Plus More apart is its dedication to customer relationships. The company combines premium brands, knowledgeable service, and competitive pricing to deliver unmatched value. This customer-first philosophy has earned Pools Plus More a growing base of loyal clients who turn to the store as their trusted local source for those searching for pool and spa chemicals near me.

According to Pools Plus More,“Maintaining a pool or spa shouldn't be complicated. We're here to simplify the process and make it enjoyable. Our customers know that when they walk through our doors, they'll get the right advice and the best products every time.”

About Pool Plus More

Pools Plus More is a locally owned and operated pool and spa supply store dedicated to helping customers achieve cleaner, safer, and more beautiful water. Offering a wide range of products from industry leaders like BioGuard and Frog, the company specializes in water testing, pool and spa maintenance, and expert support. Pools Plus More proudly serves homeowners and professionals who value quality, expertise, and reliability in their water care solutions.







Pools Plus More

Phone: 914-233-9099

