The Heat Company Launches Cold-Weather Gear Season In North America

Hendersonville, NC - October 20, 2025 - The Heat Company, a cold-weather gear specialist born in the Austrian Alps, announces the launch of its 2025-2026 North American season. Founded in 1994, the brand has built its reputation on simple, practice-proven products designed with input from outdoor professionals. After decades of success in Europe, The Heat Company entered the U.S. market through a partnership with renowned photographer Charles Glatzer, bringing its innovative glove system to American consumers.

With outdoor participation reaching record levels and more people embracing winter sports and recreation, the company is preparing to meet demand with high-performance gloves, warmers, and Merino wool accessories designed for photographers, military and law enforcement personnel, hunters, drone operators, and other cold-weather professionals.

Innovative Three-Layer Glove System

The Heat Company's signature Heat Layer System comprises three components that can be worn individually or combined.



Liner gloves: The first layer that provides warmth while maintaining dexterity. Each liner is touchscreen-compatible on the thumb, index, and middle fingers, allowing users to operate devices without removing their gloves.

Shell mittens: They form the second layer of the system and are engineered to reduce heat loss by 10-20%. Polar Hood mittens: These mittens make up the outer layer, offering additional protection against wind and moisture.

This unique system allows users adapt their set-up based on their environments – whether they're operating camera gear in sub-zero temperatures, conducting fieldwork, or working long hours outdoors. The brand's Wind Pro Liner can serve as an essential base within the three-layer system. Made with Polartec Wind Pro material, which is four times more wind-repellent than conventional fleece and water-resistant, it delivers warmth and dexterity beneath the outer layers. The liners also feature silicone palm prints for a secure grip when handling cameras, weapons, or technical equipment. For harsher environments, the Durable Liner Pro adds an extra level of protection, combining soft sheepskin palms with Polartec Wind Pro backs and an extended cuff for seamless integration with the Shell and Polar Hood layers.

Expanding Winter Essentials

In addition to gloves, The Heat Company offers air-activated hand warmers that provide up to 12 hours of warmth. Made from 100% natural ingredients such as activated carbon and iron, these are biodegradable and require no batteries, delivering an eco-friendly solution for winter sports, travel, or outdoor work.

The collection also includes RWS and NATIVA-certified Merino wool beanies that are soft, breathable, and temperature-regulating. The Heat Company ensures that all leather used in its gloves is high-quality, full-grain or top-grain, and is obtained only as a by-product of the food industry.

“Our mission is simple: to help people stay outside longer, no matter how cold it gets,” said Chas and Sherry Glatzer, exclusive distributors for The Heat Company in the U.S.“We're proud to bring the European-designed Heat Layer System and natural hand warmers to US consumers at a time when more people than ever are discovering the joys of winter. Whether you're a photographer, hunter, member of the military, or an outdoor professional, our products are designed to deliver warmth, dexterity, and sustainability.”

About The Heat Company USA

Founded in the Austrian Alps in 1994, The Heat Company has built its reputation on high-performance cold-weather gloves and warmers trusted by professionals worldwide. Today, The Heat Company USA, exclusively distributed in the U.S. by Chas and Sherry Glatzer, brings this European-designed gear to U.S. consumers. Its innovative three-layer glove system, biodegradable hand warmers, and certified Merino wool accessories are designed to keep people warm, comfortable, and connected in the harshest winter conditions. The Heat Company USA is based in Hendersonville, North Carolina.