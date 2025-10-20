Dr. H. Kurtis Biggs Launches 'The Secret Sauce' To Redefine Joint Replacement Recovery And End Opioid Dependence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. H. Kurtis Biggs, nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Joint Replacement Institute, is setting a new standard in post-operative care with the launch of The Secret Sauce - a comprehensive, concierge-style recovery program for hip and knee replacement patients.

Beginning October 1, 2025, all patients undergoing joint replacement with Dr. Biggs will be enrolled in the protocol, designed to accelerate healing, reduce pain, and deliver consistent outcomes while avoiding opioid use.

With more than 15,000 joint replacement procedures performed over the past 23 years, Dr. Biggs has developed a proprietary recovery system that reflects decades of surgical experience, clinical innovation, and patient-centered care. The Secret Sauce is built to give every patient the best possible recovery through a carefully curated combination of advanced technology, targeted therapies, and direct post-operative support.

“This is the most complete and effective recovery program I've ever created,” said Dr. Biggs.“It is designed to deliver exceptional outcomes and eliminate the need for opioids, which remain one of the most preventable risks after joint surgery.”

The average consumption of Oxycodone after total knee replacement is over 120 pills in the state of Florida. The deaths from opioid usage in the United States is over 75,000 per year. Those startling facts have motivated Dr. Biggs to reduce the amount of opioid prescriptions in his practice to zero over the last two years.

The Secret Sauce is an out-of-pocket program intended for patients who are motivated to take an active role in their recovery. The structure is designed to streamline healing and reduce complication risks while prioritizing comfort, education, and outcome quality.

"I built this program for patients who want more than a standard recovery. This is about raising expectations, removing opioids from the equation, and delivering results that last," said Dr. Biggs. "We are not just replacing joints. We are giving people their lives back with clarity, precision, and a smarter path forward.”

To learn more about a non opioid recovery, The Secret Sauce or to schedule a consultation, contact The Joint Replacement Institute at JointInstituteFL. For press inquiries, contact...

About Joint Replacement Institute & Dr. Biggs

The Joint Replacement Institute of Naples, Florida, is a leading orthopedic practice delivering personalized, full-spectrum care in a state-of-the-art 22,000 sq ft facility. Founded in 2008 around hip and knee replacement expertise, the practice now includes multiple specialties and in-house services such as imaging, physical therapy, pain management, and injection clinics, making it a one-stop resource for musculoskeletal health. Dr. H. Kurtis Biggs, DO, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained joint replacement surgeon who has performed over 900 joint replacements annually and more than 6,000 direct anterior hip procedures. He is nationally recognized for advancing outpatient joint replacement, patient-specific implant design, and minimally invasive techniques, and he regularly hosts visiting surgeons from across the country to teach these methods.