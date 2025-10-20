Over $735K Raised In Blazpay's AI Crypto Presale As BNB And Solana Investors Look For The New Crypto Coins To Invest In

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market is heating up once again, and a new contender is rising fast. Blazpay, an AI-driven DeFi ecosystem, has officially surpassed $735,000 raised in its ongoing Crypto Presale, catching the attention of investors from across the space. While giants like BNB and Solana dominate with billion-dollar valuations, traders are rotating into this early-stage AI crypto presale in search of the kind of exponential returns only new entrants can offer.









With a Phase 2 price of just $0.0075 per BLAZ token, Blazpay provides something the larger caps can't - a low-cost, high-upside entry point. As investors weigh the next major rotation ahead of 2026, many are labeling Blazpay one of the best crypto coins to invest in this quarter.

Blazpay's Rise: The Next Big Crypto Presale Opportunity

Blazpay's success lies in its vision - building a seamless DeFi hub that merges artificial intelligence with cross-chain financial infrastructure. Over 105 million tokens have already been sold, representing 67% completion of Phase 2. The project's momentum is accelerating as its unique combination of AI-powered execution, multichain interoperability, and gamified rewards draws both retail and institutional attention.

At a time when many assets are consolidating, Blazpay's Crypto Presale offers a rare chance to enter before listings begin. Analysts note that the project's integration of crypto AI technologies allows users to automate DeFi actions, manage liquidity, and execute trades intelligently across networks like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana - all within one intuitive platform.





SDK for Developers: Expanding the AI Frontier

Blazpay's upcoming AI Software Development Kit (SDK) allows third-party developers to integrate its crypto ai tools directly into their platforms. From automated trading dashboards to NFT marketplaces, this opens new revenue layers and builds a self-sustaining network effect - reinforcing why the Blazpay AI crypto presale is attracting such strong attention from builders and investors alike.

Gamified Rewards and Perpetual Trading

Blazpay introduces gamified mechanics that incentivize participation through daily, weekly, and milestone rewards, with over $200,000 already distributed to active participants. Meanwhile, its perpetual trading tools enable users to open leveraged positions on supported chains through a simplified interface - a feature previously limited to advanced DeFi users.

Unified DeFi Services - One Ecosystem, Endless Utility

Blazpay consolidates staking, swapping, bridging, NFT management, and liquidity operations into a single intelligent dashboard. This unified model positions Blazpay as not just a Crypto Presale, but a complete crypto AI solution for DeFi traders and developers looking to optimize efficiency and yield.

$1,000 Investment Scenario: How Early Entry Could Multiply Returns

A $1,000 purchase in Blazpay's Phase 2 presale secures approximately 133,333 BLAZ tokens at $0.0075 each. If the token reaches the presale target price of $0.16, that position could grow to $21,333 in value. Should Blazpay reach a post-listing valuation near $0.50, the same investment would exceed $66,000, representing massive ROI potential from a minimal entry point.

For those comparing risk versus reward, Blazpay's Crypto Presale embodies the type of asymmetric setup that historically precedes the largest wealth rotations in crypto. It's precisely this balance of innovation and accessibility that has analysts calling Blazpay one of the best crypto coins to invest in for long-term upside.

Price Forecast: Could Blazpay Reach $0.50 or More?

With its presale nearing the next price increase to $0.009375, Blazpay's price model suggests continuous appreciation through each phase. Analysts tracking emerging AI crypto presale projects forecast potential for Blazpay to trade between $0.40 and $0.75 within its first year of listing, contingent on market sentiment and exchange support.

If the broader crypto AI narrative continues to strengthen into 2026, Blazpay could evolve from a presale opportunity into a leading AI-integrated DeFi token - similar to how early Solana and BNB investors capitalized on network utility years before their peaks.

Solana Strengthens at $185 as Traders Watch for Breakout

Solana remains a powerhouse in 2025, currently trading around $185.77 with a $86.6 billion market cap and nearly $10 billion in daily volume. The coin recently saw a 2.06% uptick, suggesting renewed buying pressure. With a yearly high of $294.33, analysts believe a break above $210 could spark another momentum wave.

Yet, as Solana's valuation climbs, traders are diversifying - seeking early-stage projects like Blazpay's Crypto Presale that offer similar innovation potential but at a fraction of the price. Many investors rotating from Solana's ecosystem cite Blazpay's AI infrastructure and multichain reach as a major reason for their shift.





BNB Holds Strong Above $1,093 Amid Minor Correction

BNB trades at approximately $1,093.42, with a $159.5 billion market cap and over $6.5 billion in daily trading volume. Despite a modest 3.25% decline, the token remains above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling long-term stability.

While BNB remains one of the best crypto coins to invest in for steady growth, its potential for explosive short-term gains is limited compared to the ongoing AI crypto presale narrative. Many BNB holders are now allocating small portions of their portfolio to emerging crypto ai projects like Blazpay, aiming to capture the next major parabolic run.

The Shift Is Underway: From Giants to Ground-Floor Growth

As 2025's final quarter unfolds, market sentiment is rotating toward Crypto Presale opportunities that merge functionality and innovation. Blazpay's surge to $735K raised underscores how quickly attention is shifting from established leaders like Solana and BNB toward next-generation ecosystems with AI integration.

With Phase 2 nearly complete and just weeks left before the next price increase, Blazpay has positioned itself as both a crypto ai pioneer and one of the best crypto coins to invest in heading into 2026.





About Blazpay:

Blazpay merges AI execution, perpetual trading, gamified rewards, and multichain services into a single DeFi hub. With its Phase 2 presale at $0.0075 live, Blazpay stands out among new AI crypto coins as the best crypto coin to buy now, offering retail and institutional investors a chance at significant early gains while Bitcoin and XRP consolidate in a competitive landscape.

