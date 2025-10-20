Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover

Knorr-Bremse acquires TRAVIS Road Services International B.V.

Knorr-Bremse signs contract to acquire leading online booking platform for road services for commercial vehicles Next milestone on the path to a holistic aftermarket ecosystem Munich, October 20, 2025 – Knorr-Bremse today announced the acquisition of Dutch company TRAVIS Road Services International B.V. (TRAVIS), a leading online booking platform for road services for commercial vehicle operations such as parking, cleaning, charging, and repairs. The purchase price amounts to a mid-double-digit million-euro sum. The closing is expected to take place by the end of Q1 2026. Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: "With the acquisition of TRAVIS, we are taking the next step toward a holistic and digitized aftermarket ecosystem. At its core is the goal of increasing the efficiency of repair and maintenance processes for commercial vehicles along the entire value chain. In the future, we want to leverage and significantly expand the full market potential of digital services for our customers. This will enable us to create real added value for workshops, fleets, and drivers while strengthening our partnership and interaction. With its digital platform, TRAVIS ideally complements the existing elements of the ecosystem and forms an important building block for further combined services to increase efficiency in day-to-day business." With this acquisition, Knorr-Bremse is now investing in the attractive and growing market for services via online platforms. To expand its position in the field of digital and data-driven aftermarket solutions, Knorr-Bremse has held a majority stake in the Spanish company Cojali S.L. since November 2022. Knorr-Bremse now has a leading diagnostics provider in its portfolio and will continue to develop its range of digital services that increase the availability of customers' vehicle fleets. Jochem de Graaf, CEO, TRAVIS Road Services International B.V.: „A great milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for TRAVIS! Together with Knorr-Bremse, we have the opportunity to further accelerate our mission – digitalizing and simplifying road services for the entire transport industry – and to become part of a strong, future-oriented ecosystem. I am especially proud of our team, who over the past years have built our platform with passion and dedication. And above all, I am grateful for the trust of our partners and customers: thanks to them, we are where we are today.” TRAVIS is a fast-growing booking platform for truck-related road services in Europe. TRAVIS customers can effortlessly find, book, and pay for services such as truck parking, washing, charging and repair. Currently, more than 2,500 service partners across 26 European countries offer their services via the TRAVIS platform. Media contact: Simon Basler | Press Officer Truck Mobility | Knorr-Bremse AG T +49 89 3547 1498; E ... About Knorr-Bremse Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market and technology leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse products make a decisive contribution to improving safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. More than 32,000 employees at over 100 locations in 30 countries develop and produce innovative solutions and services that meet the highest technological standards. In 2024, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated global revenues of around EUR 7.9 billion. For 120 years, the company has been an industry-leading innovator, driving developments in mobility and transportation technologies with a leading edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and benefits from the key global megatrends: urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and mobility. 20.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

