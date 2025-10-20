Web3mediabreaks FG Nexus Inc. (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) Initiates $200 Million Share Repurchase Program Below Net Asset Value

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FG Nexus (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced plans to launch its $200 million share repurchase program and has engaged ThinkEquity to begin immediate buybacks below the Company's estimated net asset value of $5.10 per share as of Oct. 20, 2025. CEO Kyle Cerminara said the move reflects confidence in FG Nexus' ETH treasury strategy and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The program will follow Rule 10b-18 guidelines, allowing purchases up to 25% of daily trading volume while the stock trades under $5, and may be adjusted or suspended based on market conditions.

About FG Nexus

FG Nexus Inc. (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP), (the“Company”), is on the Ethereum Standard, and singularly focused on becoming the largest corporate holder of ETH in the world by an order of magnitude. In order to enhance our ETH YIELD, the Company will stake and intends to implement other yield strategies while serving as a strategic gateway into Ethereum-powered finance, including tokenized RWAs and stablecoin yield.

