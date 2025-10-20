High-Performance“Missing Middle” Prefab Project Launches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Builder Media announces VISION House Hickory Grove: a new model for affordable, resilient housing.

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media, in partnership with Howard Building Science is proud to announce VISION House Hickory Grove, a 16-unit prefab multifamily community that redefines what affordable, sustainable housing can look like.

Located in the Viewmont neighborhood of Hickory, N.C., the project, built by modular builder Cardinal Homes, is designed to meet the urgent demand for attainable, high-performance rental housing for essential workers such as teachers, healthcare staff, and first responders.

“This project offers a new model for how we can deliver livable infill workforce communities with homes that are efficient, resilient, attainable–and enjoyable to live in” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media.“At Hickory Grove, we're showing that climate-responsive design, prefab construction, and affordability can coexist.”

Rob Howard, President of Howard Building Science, added:“We've spent nearly two decades advancing net zero building in North Carolina. This project demonstrates that we can take everything we've learned about building science and apply it at scale in a way that meets both economic realities and a changing climate.”

The Hickory Grove site is zoned for high density-an important opportunity for workforce housing-but local regulations posed challenges, including requirements for parking that excluded garages but allowed carports. The team navigated these hurdles with creative design solutions, providing a case study in overcoming obstacles that often prevent Missing Middle housing from getting built.

Each unit is designed to DOE Zero Energy Ready Home and IBHS FORTIFIED standards, ensuring reduced energy use, resilience against climate events, and solar + storage for full energy independence. To foster connection among residents, the developer specified a shared green space, a dog park, and a community garden.

The project is supported by leading sponsors, including Broan, Fabral, JinkoSolar, LG, LP, Opta, Huber Engineered Woods, Knauf, and Schneider Electric.

Click here to follow the progress of this project.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

