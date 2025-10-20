Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Moonlake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) Investors After Class Action Filing
MoonLake, based in Zug, Switzerland, is a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on advancing next-generation immunotherapies.
According to the complaint, the Company repeatedly promoted its only drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK), as a breakthrough treatment due to its Nanobody structure. The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that SLK targets the same molecules as BIMZELX, an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody, and thus was not clinically superior to BIMZELX.
According to the suit, on September 28, 2025, the Company disclosed Phase 3 trial results for SLK revealing that the drug failed to meet efficacy benchmarks. Analysts reportedly described the outcome as“disastrous,” and MoonLake's stock price declined by $55.75 per share – nearly 90% – in a single trading session.
