AI In The Food & Beverage Industry Research Report 2025 With Use Case Analysis For Mackmyra, Kerry, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, And Mars
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|58
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$50.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Overview Current Market Scenario Segmental Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview SWOT Analysis of AI in the Food and Beverage Market Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Porter's Five Forces Analysis Competition: High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate to High Threat of Substitutes: Low Potential for New Entries: Moderate Use Cases of AI in the Food and Beverage Industry Mackmyra: Using Microsoft's Technology Kerry: Utilizing IBM Watson Technology Starbucks: Green Dot Assist Coca-Cola Andina: AI Predictive System by Coderio Mars: Accelerating Innovation with Generative AI
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Demand for Food Safety and Quality Growing Need for Operational Efficiency and AI Driven Automation Rising Need for AI-driven Product Development Market Restraints High Implementation Cost Concerns regarding Data Security Market Opportunities Rising Use of AI for Demand and Inventory Growing Investment and Funding in AI
Chapter 4 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Application Key Takeaways Food Safety and Quality Control Marketing and Consumer Insights Production and Packaging Food Sorting Others Market Analysis by Technology Key Takeaways Machine Learning Computer Vision Robotics and Automation Natural Language Processing Market Analysis by End Use Key Takeaways Food Processing Industry Beverage Industry Food Retailers Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Competitive Landscape Global Market Ranking of Leading Companies
Chapter 6 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Aays ABB Adlink Technology Inc. Aiola Clearobject Ibm Corp. Rockwell Automation Sesotec Gmbh Siemens Tomra Systems Asa
