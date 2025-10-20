Russians Attack Coal Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region, DTEK Beneficiation Plant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DTEK Energo.

“On the morning of October 20, Russia carried out another terrorist attack on the Ukrainian energy sector. This time, the DTEK Energo beneficiation plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked. None of the plant's employees were injured,” the statement said.

It is noted that the company has implemented an accident response plan, and the accident is being localized, after which the consequences will begin to be eliminated.

Over the past two months, this has already been the sixth large-scale attack by the enemy on the company's coal enterprises in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Russia shifts tactics: targeted strikes aim to cripple Ukraine's energy system region by region – Energy Ministry

As reported, on October 19, the Russians attacked a mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving 192 miners underground. All of them were brought to the surface.