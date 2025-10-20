Soundstake Launches New Music Prediction Platform Empowering Artists And Fans

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2025 4:05 am - This press release is announcing the official launch of SoundStake's innovative music prediction platform, highlight its mission to connect artists and fans through interactive challenges, and invite early users to join the platform far ahead.

SoundStake, a rising music-tech startup, has officially introduced its unique platform combining music discovery with prediction markets. The idea is simple: fans can stake on songs they believe will hit streaming milestones and earn rewards if their predictions come true. Meanwhile, emerging artists gain more visibility and support from a highly engaged community.

SoundStake aims to solve two problems at once, helping fans discover fresh tracks and giving artists a fair chance to grow in an industry often dominated by major labels. The platform bridges the gap between creativity and data, using real streaming insights to empower both sides of the music experience. By turning engagement into measurable action, SoundStake redefines what it means to support an artist in the digital age. This approach creates a fair, gamified ecosystem where success is driven by genuine listener interest rather than marketing budgets.

“We're witnessing a shift in how fans interact with music,” said Arda Taslak and Tan Ye?en, Founders of SoundStake.“Our platform doesn't just connect artists and fans - it creates a dynamic ecosystem where passion for music translates into rewards and meaningful artist support.”

The platform's interactive challenges include song battles and prediction games that let users forecast which tracks will reach certain streaming targets. A practice mode will also be available so new users can try the system without using real money before the full launch.

SoundStake will launch publicly in December 2025, with early access open for selected artists and fans who join the waitlist. Early members will receive exclusive placement in challenges and greater exposure through SoundStake's AI-powered matching system.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit the website.

About SoundStake

SoundStake is a Montenegro-based startup that turns fan engagement into opportunity. It allows listeners to stake on songs reaching streaming milestones while helping artists connect with dedicated supporters. SoundStake prioritizes secure interaction, transparent process, and a strong artist–fan connection.