Zelensky says he is ready to join Trump-Putin meeting
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated he would be willing to participate in a proposed summit with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary, provided he received an invitation. As stated by reports, the meeting, which Trump and Putin announced on Thursday, is aimed at discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and could take place in the coming weeks.
Zelensky told reporters on Monday: "If it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or, as it's called, shuttle diplomacy… then in one format or another, we will agree." While offering this cautious openness, he also highlighted significant disagreements between Kyiv and Washington over potential peace terms.
According to media accounts, Zelensky’s recent meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday was tense, with some describing it as a “shouting match.” Reports suggested the US side pressed Ukraine to accept Russia’s conditions to end the war. Zelensky described the discussion as frank, emphasizing that his goal remains a just peace rather than a speedy resolution.
He was also critical of Hungary as the planned location for the talks, asserting that Prime Minister Viktor Orban “could not do anything positive for Ukrainians or even provide a balanced contribution.” When asked previously about Ukraine’s participation, Trump said he wanted to "make it comfortable for everybody" and suggested that the leaders could meet together or in separate sessions, adding, "the three leaders have to get together."
During the White House meeting, Zelensky reportedly sought US Tomahawk missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, but the discussions concluded without a commitment from Washington. Media reports indicated that Trump echoed some Russian talking points, dismissing frontline maps and urging Zelensky to consider surrendering the entire Donbas region to Russia.
Trump’s approach marks a shift from his statements last month, when he suggested that Ukraine could “win all of Ukraine back in its original form,” citing his increased understanding of the military and economic situation. Nonetheless, he continues to pressure NATO members, China, and India to reduce purchases of Russian oil as a means of exerting economic leverage on Moscow.
Despite occasional tensions, Trump and Zelensky’s public relationship has improved in recent months compared with previous confrontations, including a televised Oval Office meeting in February. Trump had campaigned on ending the war quickly but has since acknowledged the challenge of resolving the conflict.
The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, and any forthcoming talks are being closely watched as both sides navigate a complex diplomatic and military landscape.
