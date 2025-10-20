How To Future-Proof Your Brand For AI Search Before It's Too Late

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Will Your Brand Survive AI Search?

AI search is rewriting the rules of online visibility, changing how audiences find (or overlook) your brand.

With billions of instant answers generated daily, the sources powering AI search are shifting fast. If your content isn't optimized for this new reality, your competitors could get ahead while you fade from view.

On October 23rd, join Ragan Communications and Notified for a free, live webinar that will unpack how answer engine optimization (AEO) is transforming PR and what you can do to stay visible and relevant.

In this session, you'll learn:



What AEO is and why it's so critical now

How press releases, earned media and social proof shape your brand in AI search Immediate steps to ensure your brand appears in trusted, AI-generated answers



WHEN: Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 1pm- 2pm ET

WHO:

Adam Christensen – Chief Marketing Officer, Notified

Adam leads Notified's global marketing organization, bringing over 20 years of experience driving growth for leading global brands. Before joining Notified, he held senior communications and marketing roles at PayPal, IBM, Ingram Micro, AppDirect and Juniper Networks. Adam is known for his ability to scale growth through strong storytelling, brand marketing and strategic communications bridging data-driven strategy with creative execution.

Sarah Evans – Partner and Head of PR, Zen Media

Sarah brings more than 15 years of experience in tech PR and digital communications. At Zen Media, she leads the agency's PR practice and is the creator of Reputation+, an AI-powered framework that strengthens brand authority and credibility. A recognized thought leader and media contributor, Sarah's insights on tech trends and brand storytelling have been featured in Entrepreneur, Grit Daily, and Hackernoon.

Ashley Wallace Jones – Vice President, Integrated Marketing, PAN Communications

Ashley heads PAN's Content Marketing Practice and partners with brands in tech, cybersecurity, and healthcare to craft compelling narratives that build trust and drive results. With nearly two decades of experience, she's an expert in turning complex ideas into clear, engaging stories that fuel visibility and thought leadership. A passionate mentor, Ashley speaks regularly on content strategy and AI's growing role in shaping discoverability for B2B brands.

Jon Minnick (Moderator) – Special Projects Manager & Awards Show Producer, Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Jon manages special projects and award programs at Ragan Communications and PR Daily, where he develops and oversees high-impact conferences, virtual events, webinars, and workshops for communication, HR and wellness professionals. With nearly two decades of experience in B2B media, Jon has a proven track record of growing brands and delivering engaging content experiences for diverse professional audiences. Known for his thoughtful approach to event curation and storytelling, he continues to help shape conversations that move the communications industry forward.

WHY:

AI search is reshaping how information is found, trusted and shared. This session will give PR pros a clear roadmap for boosting brand visibility, strengthening authority and staying ahead in the new age of AI-driven discovery.

