Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Merger Target Realloys, Inc. Appoints Stephen Dumont, President Of GM Defense, A Division Of General Motors (NYSE: GM), As Non-Executive Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following Its 10-Year, 6.75 Million Ton Offtake Agreement with Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), REalloys Expands Its Leadership to Advance Western Supply Chain Independence Amid Growing Global Competition with China

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“ Blackboxstocks” or the“ Company”) today announced that its merger target, REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”), has appointed Stephen S. duMont , President of GM Defense-a division of General Motors (NYSE: GM)-as non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors .

Mr. duMont brings three decades of experience in defense, aerospace, and national security leadership, including senior executive roles at Raytheon Technologies, leadership and engineering roles at BAE Systems, and Boeing, and his distinguished service as a U.S. Army officer and attack helicopter pilot. His appointment follows REalloys' recently announced 10-year, 6.75 million ton offtake agreement with Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML) and a strategic supply commitment with St George Mining Limited (“ St. George”) (ASX: SGQ), reinforcing the Company's mission to establish a secure, Western-aligned mine-to-magnet supply chain .

“REalloys stands at the heart of an effort critical to freedom, prosperity, and autonomy across the Western world,” said Stephen S. duMont, non-executive Chairman of REalloys .“I have great respect for REalloys' critical mission and the team's work to strengthen North-America's industrial resilience through innovation and partnership. Working with our partners across the North American defense industrial base, REalloys is driving a coordinated effort under Title 50 authorities, to ensure allied defense modernization, and broader U.S.–Canadian defense alignment to reinforce the supply chains that underpin both national and economic security. As I continue to focus on my important mission with General Motors, I'm proud to now also help advance this vital effort at such a pivotal moment for our nation and our trusted allies.”

“Stephen's appointment as Chairman is a defining moment for REalloys,” said Lipi Sternheim, Founder and CEO of REalloys.“His depth of experience with global defense systems and government relations will strengthen our ability to advance North America's security and industrial resilience. As global supply chains and strategic alliances are being reshaped, Stephen's strategic guidance will help position REalloys as a bridge between national defense priorities and the manufacturing capacity that underpins them. His background in the defense industrial base gives him a unique perspective on how secure, allied supply chains can safeguard the national security interests of the United States, Canada, and our global allies.”

duMont joins a high-caliber board that includes Ambassador David MacNaughton, former Canadian Ambassador to the United States during Trump's first administration and founding President of Palantir Canada; and Brad Wall, former Premier of Saskatchewan and now Special Advisor on policy, trade and industrial competitiveness at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt. Together they bring diplomacy, policy, and industrial expertise aligned with Title 50 of the U.S. Code, the legal framework guiding U.S.–Canadian cooperation in defense and strategic industries. This alignment underscores a continental strategy to strengthen allied critical-mineral supply chains as both nations advance NORAD modernization, deepen interoperability, and expand defense-industrial integration through initiatives such as the ICE Pact. Within this structure, REalloys distinguishes itself with a North American supply chain that has no Chinese nexus-anchored by allied global offtake partners supplying feedstock to its fully North American processing, separation, refining, metallization, and magnet manufacturing operations-as it builds toward the realization of a secure, Western-aligned mine-to-magnet supply chain. In accordance with 10 U.S.C. § 4872 and forthcoming DFARS sourcing rules, REalloys is rapidly developing the rare-earth capacity needed to anchor Western security in allied strength and industrial independence.

As President of GM Defense , duMont leads General Motors' global defense and government business , developing advanced mobility, autonomous systems, and battery-electric tactical power solutions for defense and government customers worldwide. Under his leadership, GM Defense has delivered landmark programs including the US Army's Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), the Canadian Army's Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV), and the Suburban Shield - Heavy Duty Armored SUV for the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Security Service .

Prior to joining GM, duMont served as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy for Raytheon Intelligence & Space , leading global growth initiatives spanning defense and government systems. He previously chaired Thales-Raytheon Systems , one of the longest-running U.S.–European defense joint ventures and held leadership and engineering roles at BAE Systems and Boeing. A veteran of the U.S. Army , he served as an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter pilot before transitioning to industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Norwich University's Military College , completed graduate work at Harvard Medical School , and earned an MBA from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University , post-MBA from Villanova University, and completed leadership studies at Stanford University .

REalloys also announces that David Argyle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. In connection with Mr. Argyle's resignation, Leonard (Lipi) Sternheim, the Company's founder and former Executive Chairman, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sternheim will lead REalloys as it moves to rapidly build and scale its vertically integrated, North American mine-to-magnet supply chain, advancing the Company's mission to strengthen allied industrial capacity and secure the materials critical to Western defense and technological leadership.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. (“REA”) is building a North American mine-to-magnet supply chain, uniting upstream resources at Hoidas Lake, midstream processing development through its memorandum of understanding with the Saskatchewan Research Council, and downstream production of advanced alloys and magnet materials in Euclid, Ohio. The Hoidas Lake project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. Through its previously announced collaboration with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REA aims to establish domestic midstream processing capabilities that complement its Euclid operations and strengthen North America's independent rare earth supply chain. REA is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility's installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline. REalloys is also moving forward with its planned merger with Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), positioning the combined company for accelerated growth in the North American rare earth market.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to

