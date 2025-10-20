SHAREHOLDER ALERT Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the“Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Dow Inc. (“Dow” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DOW) between, inclusive.

Should You Join This Class Action Lawsuit?



Do you, or did you, own shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)?



Did you purchase your shares between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment in Dow Inc.?



If you purchased or acquired Dow securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Dow Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or ....

According to the lawsuit, defendants made misrepresentations concerning Dow's ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by October 28, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members' behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's“Plaintiffs' Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2025 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Investor Relations Manager

Bernstein Liebhard LLP



(212) 951-2030

...